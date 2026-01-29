Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026WPL 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceGood News For Govt Staff? 8th Pay Commission May Bring Bigger Pay Hike

Good News For Govt Staff? 8th Pay Commission May Bring Bigger Pay Hike

States such as UP, Maharashtra, which traditionally adopt central pay commission recommendations promptly, are expected to follow suit, extending the impact across a wider section of public servants.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 29 Jan 2026 07:39 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The proposed 8th Pay Commission has raised strong expectations of a significant pay and pension increase for central government employees and pensioners, potentially offering a notable boost to household incomes and consumption. With approximately 11.2 million beneficiaries, experts say the revised pay structure could provide meaningful uplift compared with the relatively modest gains seen under the 7th Pay Commission, which delivered an effective salary increase of about 14% excluding allowances. As discussions intensify, employees and unions are closely watching for details on fitment factors, arrears and the overall financial impact of the recommendations.

Bigger Pay Hikes On The Table?

Under the 7th Pay Commission, the minimum basic salary was raised to Rs 18,000 from Rs 15,750, resulting in a roughly 14.3% rise in basic pay in the first year after allowances were added. Expectations for the 8th Pay Commission are far higher, with some industry reports suggesting that a fitment factor significantly above the previous level could lead to an overall increase of up to 30-34% in salaries and pensions for many employees.

Proposals from employee organisations have also called for even larger adjustments. For example, some groups are pushing for a fitment factor of up to 3.25, which would substantially raise minimum basic salaries and address long-standing concerns over inflation and cost of living pressures.

If the revised pay structure is implemented retrospectively from 1 January 2026, as has been widely reported, employees and pensioners may also be eligible for arrears covering the period between then and the effective roll-out of the new scales.

Economic & Fiscal Implications

While a more generous pay revision would directly benefit millions of workers and pensioners, it would also have broader implications for the Indian economy. A significant increase in disposable income could stimulate consumer spending and demand, potentially supporting growth in the face of slowing consumption. At the same time, governments at both central and state levels would need to manage the fiscal impact of higher salary and pension bills.

States such as Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra, which traditionally adopt central pay commission recommendations promptly, are expected to follow suit, extending the impact across a wider section of public servants.

Although the 8th Pay Commission’s recommendations are still awaited and the final details have yet to be formalised, expectations of a bigger pay hike have generated significant anticipation among government employees and pensioners alike.

Related Video

Union Budget 2025: Arvind Kejriwal lists the shortcomings of the Modi government's budget | ABP News | AAP

Also read

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 29 Jan 2026 07:39 PM (IST)
Tags :
8th Pay Commission 8th Pay Commission Update 8th Pay Commission Latest News
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Head Smashed & Desperate Call To Brother: Chilling Details Emerge In Delhi SWAT Officer’s Death
Head Smashed & Desperate Call To Brother: Chilling Details Emerge In Delhi SWAT Officer’s Death
News
‘Make Sunetra Deputy CM’: NCP Push After Ajit Pawar’s Death Sparks Succession Buzz
‘Make Sunetra Deputy CM’: NCP Push After Ajit Pawar’s Death Sparks Succession Buzz
News
Supreme Court Reserves Order In Suo Motu Case On Stray Dogs
Supreme Court Reserves Order In Suo Motu Case On Stray Dogs
News
Tamil Nadu SIR: Supreme Court Issues Order To EC, Seeks Transparency
Tamil Nadu SIR: Supreme Court Issues Order To EC, Seeks Transparency
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Big Relief from Supreme Court, UGC’s Controversial New Rules Stayed
Breaking News: Supreme Court Stays New UGC Rules; Emphasizes Equality, Unity in College Campuses
Breaking News: Supreme Court Stays New UGC Rules, Directs 2012 Regulations to Remain Until March 19
Breaking News: Supreme Court Stays UGC’s New Rules, Raises Equality Concerns
Maharashtra Mourns: Massive Crowd Challenges Police at Ajit Pawar’s Cremation as Sons Appeal for Calm
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
50 Navies, One Message: India Is Signalling Who Guards The Indo Pacific Seas
Opinion
Embed widget