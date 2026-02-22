Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
8th Pay Commission: Good News For Central Govt Employees As Minimum Salary May See Massive Jump

8th Pay Commission: Good News For Central Govt Employees As Minimum Salary May See Massive Jump

Analysts and salary tools indicate that, depending on the final multiplier chosen by the government, the minimum basic pay, currently Rs 18,000 under the 7th CPC, could rise significantly.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 22 Feb 2026 07:26 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

If the proposed 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC) mirrors the real pay increase seen under the 7th CPC, central government employees could see a significant rise in the minimum basic salary, industry calculations suggest. The latest analysis assumes the dearness allowance (DA) as of January 1, 2026 will be merged with basic pay using a method similar to the previous pay commission, potentially leading to a substantial uplift in take-home pay levels. While official figures are yet to be released, preliminary estimates indicate meaningful improvement for the lowest pay band.

If 8th CPC Matches 7th CPC Hike

Under the 7th Pay Commission, a real pay rise of about 14.2 per cent was recommended after factoring in inflation and DA. If the 8th CPC uses the same approach, merging a DA expected at around 60 per cent of basic pay with basic itself, the resulting inflation component of the fitment factor could be in line with this earlier increase.

In practical terms, this would translate into a fitment factor that reflects both the base salary and accumulated DA, similar to past practice. Analysts and salary tools indicate that, depending on the final multiplier chosen by the government, the minimum basic pay, currently Rs 18,000 under the 7th CPC, could rise significantly. Estimates from various salary calculators suggest that, under similar fitment conditions, minimum basic pay could potentially exceed earlier benchmarks seen in previous pay revisions.

What It Means For Employees

This imagined scenario assumes that the 8th CPC adopts a formula and fitment factor comparable to that of its predecessor. If it does, entry-level employees could see a steep rise in basic pay when the new pay scales are notified. Salaries and pensions across levels would also be revised accordingly, with allowances such as house rent allowance (HRA) and transport allowance recalculated based on the new basic pay slabs.

While the official implementation details and exact figures will only be available once the commission’s recommendations are finalised and approved, these projections provide an early indication of how the upcoming pay revision could reshape earnings for central government workers.

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 22 Feb 2026 07:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
8th Pay Commission 8th Pay Commission Update 8th Pay Commission News
