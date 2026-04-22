8th Pay Commission: Deadline Open Till April 30, Consultations Begin Soon

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom 8th Pay Commission submissions deadline extended to April 30.

Commission begins regional consultations, starting with Dehradun visit.

Delhi meetings scheduled late April, Pune visit planned May.

The process around the 8th Pay Commission is entering a more active phase, with consultations set to begin shortly and a clearer timeline now in place for stakeholders to share their inputs.

For central government employees and pensioners, the coming weeks are expected to be crucial in shaping future pay structures and benefits.

Deadline Clarified After Initial Confusion

The government has clarified that stakeholders still have time to submit their suggestions to the Commission, with the deadline remaining open until April 30.

Earlier confusion around timelines had created uncertainty among employee groups. However, a press release issued on April 20 confirmed that the earlier date was meant only for unions and associations that wished to initiate early discussions with the Commission.

For all other stakeholders, including employees, pensioners and related organisations, the window for submissions continues through the end of April.

Why The Extended Window Matters

The extension is significant at a time when multiple employee groups are actively preparing recommendations on salary structures, allowances and pension-related changes.

These submissions are expected to play a role in shaping the Commission’s deliberations. With key issues such as pay revision, benefits and retirement provisions under discussion, the feedback process is likely to influence the overall framework of the 8th Pay Commission.

The additional time allows a broader set of stakeholders to participate in the consultation process.

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Consultation Process Moves To Ground Level

Alongside the submission process, the Commission is also initiating direct interactions across regions.

As part of its outreach, a team from the Eighth Central Pay Commission is scheduled to visit Dehradun on April 24, reported India Today. This marks the beginning of field-level consultations aimed at gathering feedback from different stakeholder groups.

Such visits are expected to provide the Commission with on-ground insights into employee concerns and expectations.

Delhi Meetings Scheduled For End Of April

A series of meetings has also been planned in the national capital. Consultations in Delhi are scheduled for April 28, 29 and 30, where discussions will focus on inputs received from various organisations, unions and stakeholders.

These meetings are expected to serve as a key platform for engagement, allowing the Commission to better understand diverse viewpoints.

Further rounds of discussions are likely to be organised in Delhi and other locations in the coming weeks.

Pune Visit Planned In May

Following the Delhi consultations, the Commission will continue its outreach in other regions. A visit to Pune has been scheduled for May 4 and 5, as part of the broader plan to engage with stakeholders across the country.

Details regarding venues and meeting schedules are expected to be announced closer to the dates.

A Crucial Phase For Stakeholders

With deadlines clarified and consultations set to begin, the process is now entering a key stage. The combination of written submissions and in-person meetings is expected to shape the direction of discussions in the months ahead.

For employees and pensioners, this phase presents an opportunity to formally present their concerns and expectations before the Commission finalises its recommendations.