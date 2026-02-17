8th Pay Commission: DA Hike Before Holi? Centre Likely To Announce Big Relief By This Date

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





There are indications that the Centre may soon announce a decision on Dearness Allowance (DA) for central government employees and pensioners, with reports suggesting the announcement could come before the Holi festival.

DA is revised twice a year. It is calculated for a six-month period and paid to central government employees and pensioners accordingly. The first revision, covering January to June, is generally announced in March, while the second, for July to December, is usually declared around Dussehra or Diwali.

Last year, the Centre approved a three per cent DA increase, taking the total DA to 58 per cent.

Pay Commission Context

The Eighth Pay Commission has been constituted to recommend wage revisions for central government employees and pensioners. However, its recommendations are expected to take at least two years to be implemented.

Until then, the provisions of the Seventh Pay Commission are likely to continue. In this backdrop, DA payments are expected to be aligned accordingly.

The government set up the Eighth Pay Commission following demands from employees. The commission has begun its work and has invited employees to share their views through a questionnaire.

Beware Of Online Scams

The Indian government has once again issued a warning against online scams linked to the proposed 8th Pay Commission, after fraudulent “salary calculator” tools began circulating on social media and messaging platforms. Earlier, too, authorities had cautioned central government employees and pensioners against engaging with such misleading links. The latest advisory comes amid reports that cybercriminals are exploiting public interest in the upcoming pay revision to harvest personal and financial information through fake websites and phishing campaigns. Officials have urged employees and pensioners not to click on suspicious links claiming to provide revised pay calculations.