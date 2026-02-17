Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeBusinessPersonal Finance8th Pay Commission: DA Hike Before Holi? Centre Likely To Announce Big Relief By This Date

8th Pay Commission: DA Hike Before Holi? Centre Likely To Announce Big Relief By This Date

Last year, the Centre approved a three per cent DA increase, taking the total DA to 58 per cent.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 17 Feb 2026 07:28 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

There are indications that the Centre may soon announce a decision on Dearness Allowance (DA) for central government employees and pensioners, with reports suggesting the announcement could come before the Holi festival.

DA is revised twice a year. It is calculated for a six-month period and paid to central government employees and pensioners accordingly. The first revision, covering January to June, is generally announced in March, while the second, for July to December, is usually declared around Dussehra or Diwali.

Last year, the Centre approved a three per cent DA increase, taking the total DA to 58 per cent.

Pay Commission Context

The Eighth Pay Commission has been constituted to recommend wage revisions for central government employees and pensioners. However, its recommendations are expected to take at least two years to be implemented.

Until then, the provisions of the Seventh Pay Commission are likely to continue. In this backdrop, DA payments are expected to be aligned accordingly.

The government set up the Eighth Pay Commission following demands from employees. The commission has begun its work and has invited employees to share their views through a questionnaire.

Beware Of Online Scams

The Indian government has once again issued a warning against online scams linked to the proposed 8th Pay Commission, after fraudulent “salary calculator” tools began circulating on social media and messaging platforms. Earlier, too, authorities had cautioned central government employees and pensioners against engaging with such misleading links.

The latest advisory comes amid reports that cybercriminals are exploiting public interest in the upcoming pay revision to harvest personal and financial information through fake websites and phishing campaigns. Officials have urged employees and pensioners not to click on suspicious links claiming to provide revised pay calculations.

Frequently Asked Questions

When is the Dearness Allowance (DA) usually announced?

DA is revised twice a year. The first revision is announced in March, and the second is usually declared around Dussehra or Diwali.

What was the last DA increase approved by the Centre?

Last year, the Centre approved a three percent DA increase, which brought the total DA to 58 percent.

What is the status of the Eighth Pay Commission?

The Eighth Pay Commission has been constituted and has started its work, but its recommendations are expected to take at least two years to be implemented.

Are there any online scams related to the Eighth Pay Commission?

Yes, the government has warned against online scams, including fake salary calculators, that exploit interest in the pay revision to harvest personal information.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 17 Feb 2026 07:28 PM (IST)
Tags :
Government Employees Pensioners 8th Pay Commission DA Hike Before Holi
Embed widget