8th Pay Commission: Big Salary Hike Coming? Timeline And Arrears Explained

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For lakhs of central government employees and pensioners, the 8th Pay Commission has been one of the most closely watched developments in recent months.

While updates have been gradual, the government has now provided some clarity on timelines and the process, even as key questions around salary hikes remain unanswered.

Government Sets the Clock Ticking

In a written reply in Parliament, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary confirmed that the government formally constituted the 8th Central Pay Commission on November 3, 2025.

“The Government has notified Resolution dated 03.11.2025 for constitution of 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC), along with appointment of the Chairperson and Members, that will make its recommendations on various issues viz. Pay, Allowances, Pension, etc. of the Central Government employees within 18 months of its constitution,” he said.

The Commission has been given a deadline of 18 months to submit its recommendations. This means the report is expected sometime in 2027, depending on how the process unfolds.

However, the government has made it clear that the financial implications will only be known after the recommendations are finalised and accepted.

Stakeholder Inputs: Not Just a Top-Down Exercise

The 8th Pay Commission is actively gathering feedback from a wide range of stakeholders rather than working in isolation.

An 18-question survey has been uploaded on the MyGov portal, inviting responses from ministries, departments, state governments, employees, pensioners, unions, academicians and even individual citizens.

The deadline to submit responses is March 31, 2026, and all submissions must be made online.

This consultative approach is aimed at ensuring that the recommendations reflect real-world concerns across sectors.

When Will the Salary Hike Actually Be Credited?

While the Commission is expected to be effective from January 1, 2026, on paper, employees may have to wait longer to see the revised salaries in their bank accounts.

CA Manish Mishra, Founder of GenZCFO, explained the likely timeline. “It is true that the 8th Pay Commission is said to be effective from 1 January 2026 on paper, but in practical terms the higher salaries will first probably not reach the employees’ bank accounts till late 2026 or during the financial year 2026-27, just like the delays experienced after previous pay commissions,” he said.

This suggests that while the policy may be backdated, the actual implementation could follow a staggered timeline.

Arrears: Will You Get Back Pay?

There is some relief on this front. Experts indicate that arrears are likely to be paid once the revised salaries are implemented.

"Arrears will likely be computed from January 1, 2026, the date that has been set as the end date for the 7th Pay Commission, even if payment is actually made later after the commission's recommendations are cleared," Mishra added.

In simple terms, even if the hike is delayed, employees are expected to receive the difference for the interim period.

How Much Salary Increase Can Be Expected?

There is no official confirmation yet on the extent of the salary hike, but early projections suggest a moderate increase.

Pratik Vaidya, Managing Director and Chief Vision Officer at Karma Management Global Consulting Solutions, pointed to past trends as a useful benchmark.

“Two anchors help frame expectations: what earlier commissions did, and today’s macro-economy. The 6th CPC delivered roughly a 40 per cent average hike, while the 7th CPC’s overall impact on pay and allowances is often placed around 23-25 per cent, with a uniform fitment factor of 2.57,” he said.

Based on these trends, initial estimates for the 8th Pay Commission suggest a potential increase in the range of 20-35 per cent.

What Will Decide the Final Numbers?

Despite early estimates, experts caution that the final outcome will depend on multiple economic and policy factors.

“Most early projections for the 8th CPC talk of a 20-35 per cent rise, with a possible fitment factor somewhere in the 2.4-3.0 band and higher entry-level basic pay. But these are scenarios, not commitments. The final number will depend on inflation over the next 12-18 months, fiscal space after the 16th Finance Commission, tax buoyancy and political appetite,” Vaidya explained.

This means that while expectations are building, the final recommendation could still vary significantly.

Clarity on Process, Not Yet on Pay

For now, the government has provided greater clarity on the timeline and process of the 8th Pay Commission. However, the key question, how much salaries will actually increase, remains unanswered.

For employees and pensioners, the wait continues. While the framework is now in place, the real impact on take-home pay will only become clear once the Commission submits its recommendations and the government takes a final call.