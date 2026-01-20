8th Pay Commission: Big Salary Hike Coming? Central Employees On Alert Amid Buzz

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeBusinessPersonal Finance8th Pay Commission: Big Salary Hike Coming? Central Employees On Alert Amid Buzz

Although 2026 is being discussed as the reference year, implementation could be delayed to 2027 based on earlier commission timelines.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 20 Jan 2026 08:03 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Central government employees are again looking towards the next major pay revision as speculation around the 8th Pay Commission intensifies. While the Centre has not made any formal announcement so far, projections based on past pay commission trends indicate a sizeable rise in pay, especially for staff in Levels 3 to 10. The key factor driving these expectations is the likely fitment factor, the multiplier used to revise basic pay in a new pay matrix. A higher fitment factor directly lifts basic salary, which then pushes up key allowances such as House Rent Allowance (HRA) and travel benefits. Analysts suggest that if the commission is implemented with effect from 2026, the take-home pay impact could be significant across grades.

Fitment Factor Could Lift Basic Pay

The fitment factor is the multiplier applied to an employee’s existing basic salary to arrive at the revised pay under a new commission. Experts estimate the fitment factor for the 8th Pay Commission could be in the range of 2.5 to 2.8. If it is pegged at 2.6, an employee with a current basic pay of Rs 35,400 could see it rise to around Rs 92,040 in the revised structure, resulting in a major increase in overall monthly earnings.

HRA And Allowances Set To Rise

A jump in basic pay typically leads to a corresponding rise in allowances. HRA is expected to remain linked to city categories, 24% for metro cities, 16% for big cities and 8% for smaller towns. For example, with a revised basic salary of around Rs 92,000, HRA in a metro posting could be close to Rs 22,000 a month, sharply increasing gross salary.

A Level 6 employee could see gross salary rise to roughly Rs 1,17,600 once revised basic pay, HRA and travel allowance are factored in. Even after deductions such as NPS and other cuts, the in-hand salary could cross Rs 1 lakh.

At lower levels, Level 3 staff could see salaries increase to around Rs 65,000–Rs 68,000. Senior posts at Level 10 may move up to around Rs 1.60 lakh–Rs 1.65 lakh, depending on posting and allowance structure.

Rollout May Slip Beyond 2026

Although 2026 is being discussed as the reference year, implementation could be delayed to 2027 based on earlier commission timelines. In such cases, employees may receive arrears retrospectively, as has been the practice in previous pay commission rollouts.

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 20 Jan 2026 07:19 PM (IST)
8th Pay Commission 8th Pay Commission Update 8th Pay Commission Implementation
