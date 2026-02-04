Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The shift into the 8th Pay Commission phase is unlikely to begin with a windfall for central government employees and pensioners. Fresh inflation data now points to a modest 2 per cent increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR), taking the rate from 58 per cent to roughly 60 per cent of Basic Pay for the January-June 2026 period.

The expected revision, likely to be cleared by the Union Cabinet in the first or second week of March 2026, just before Holi, will be the first DA adjustment after the formal end of the 7th Pay Commission on December 31, 2025. While a DA revision is routine, this one carries unusual significance.

CPI-IW Data Locks in the Outcome

The latest confirmation comes from the Labour Bureau’s release of the All-India Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers (CPI-IW) for December 2025. The index remained unchanged at 148.2 points, effectively sealing the DA calculation for January 2026, reported The Financial Express.

The trend from July to December 2025 shows a steady but gradual rise in the 12-month average CPI-IW figures:

July: 146.5 | 12-month average 414.42 | DA 58.53%

August: 147.1 | 415.5 | DA 58.94%

September: 147.3 | 416.42 | DA 59.29%

October: 147.7 | 417.17 | DA 59.58%

November: 148.2 | 418.08 | DA 59.93%

December: 148.2 | 419.17 | DA 60.34%

Under the 7th CPC formula, the 12-month average works out to 60.34 per cent. As per established practice, the government drops the decimal and rounds off, fixing DA/DR at 60 per cent effective January 1, 2026.

That effectively ends speculation and confirms a relatively small hike.

One of the Smallest Hikes in Years

A 2 per cent DA increase is uncommon. Employees last saw a similar revision in July 2018 and January 2025. This makes the January 2026 revision the lowest DA hike in more than seven years, despite inflation remaining persistent.

For many employees and pensioners who were expecting stronger inflation compensation at the beginning of a new pay commission phase, the outcome feels underwhelming.

Why This DA Revision Is More Important Than Usual

This increase is not merely a routine inflation adjustment. It sits at the crossroads between the 7th and 8th Pay Commissions, giving it long-term consequences.

The 7th CPC completed its 10-year tenure on December 31, 2025. The January 2026 DA hike is therefore the first outside that formal framework, marking a transitional stage before the 8th CPC’s recommendations come into force.

Although the 8th Pay Commission has been constituted, its Terms of Reference do not specify an implementation date. The panel has up to 18 months to submit its report. Past experience suggests that examination and implementation by the government can take another one to two years.

This timeline implies that revised salaries and pensions under the 8th CPC may only materialise by late 2027 or even early 2028.

The Fitment Factor Question

The concern among employees centres on the fitment factor: the multiplier used to revise Basic Pay and pensions when a new pay commission is implemented.

Traditionally, the prevailing DA at the time of implementation is merged into Basic Pay and then reset to zero. The size of this merged DA directly influences the eventual fitment factor.

With DA expected to begin at 60 per cent in January 2026 and rise gradually thereafter, the base available for merger under the 8th CPC may remain modest. Current expectations place the minimum fitment factor at around 1.60.

In practical terms, slower DA growth today could translate into a smaller permanent increase in revised Basic Pay later. Even minor percentage differences can have a long-term impact, shaping salaries for serving employees and pension payouts for retirees.

Timeline Uncertainty Adds to Unease

In previous pay commission transitions, clarity was greater. The 7th CPC, for instance, was implemented from January 1, 2016, immediately after the 6th CPC ended.

This time, the government has not committed to a start date for implementing the 8th CPC. A question raised in Parliament during the Winter Session on whether new pay scales would take effect from January 1, 2026, did not receive a direct confirmation.

Employee unions, therefore, worry about a prolonged interim period, during which DA continues to accumulate under the existing structure while revised pay remains pending.

A Symbolic Beginning

For central government employees and pensioners, the January 2026 DA hike signals a subdued beginning to the 8th Pay Commission phase. While a gradual rise in DA may help contain fiscal strain, it also limits the scope for a higher fitment factor in the future.

In other words, this small 2 per cent increment could quietly shape the financial landscape of government pay and pensions for years to come.