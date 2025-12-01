Patanjali Disputes Test Results On Cow Ghee, Says Appeal To Be Filed In Tribunal

After questions were raised about Patanjali’s cow milk and cow ghee, Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev’s company Patanjali Ayurveda Ltd has released an official clarification. Patanjali has claimed that the company sells cow milk and cow ghee only after strict standards and laboratory checks. According to the company, the case filed regarding Patanjali’s cow ghee sample taken under the Food Safety Act and the order passed by the court in connection with it are incorrect and against the law.

Patanjali stated, “The referral laboratory was not accredited by NABL for testing cow ghee; therefore, the test done there is not legally acceptable. It is ridiculous and extremely objectionable that a sub-standard lab has called Patanjali’s best cow ghee sub-standard.”

The company further said, “The parameters based on which the sample was declared failed were not even applicable at that time; therefore, using them is legally wrong.”

Patanjali To File Appeal In Food Safety Tribunal

Patanjali has claimed, “The re-testing of the sample was done after the expiry date, which as per law is invalid. The court passed an adverse order without considering these important arguments, which is not correct in the eye of the law. An appeal against this order is being filed in the Food Safety Tribunal and we are fully confident that on the strong merits of our case, the Tribunal will decide the matter in our favour.”

Patanjali further said, “In this judgment, nowhere has Patanjali cow ghee been termed harmful for consumption. It has only been stated that there is a minor difference from the standard in RM Value in the ghee. RM Value indicates the level of volatile fatty acid (which evaporates when ghee is heated). This is a natural process. It does not affect the quality of ghee. Just like a nominal difference in haemoglobin levels in the human body is natural.”

Patanjali: We Sell Products Based On Strict Standards And Testing

Patanjali stated, “The RM Value standard varies regionally based on the diet and climate of animals. Even the government regulatory body FSSAI keeps changing this RM Value. Sometimes a provision for different RM Value region-wise is made, and sometimes a single national RM Value is fixed. Patanjali collects milk and cow ghee from across the country based on strict standards and testing and sells it at the national level.”