OPINION | India-UK CETA: Why Winning Market Matters More Than Signing The Deal

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The signing and implementation of the India UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) marks a defining moment in India's evolving trade strategy.

For decades, free trade agreements have often been celebrated as diplomatic achievements, with attention focused on negotiations, political symbolism, and headline-grabbing projections of economic gains. Yet history teaches us that trade agreements are merely frameworks; they do not create prosperity automatically. Real economic transformation begins only when businesses successfully use these agreements to expand exports, create jobs, attract investment, and strengthen global competitiveness.

The India-UK agreement offers precisely such an opportunity. It is one of India's most comprehensive bilateral trade arrangements with a major developed economy. By significantly reducing tariffs and improving market access, the agreement promises to deepen commercial ties between two economies that already share historical, cultural, and strategic connections. However, the challenge now shifts from diplomats to entrepreneurs, manufacturers, exporters, financial institutions, and policymakers. The next chapter is about execution rather than negotiation.

The United Kingdom's decision to eliminate tariffs on nearly all Indian exports creates unprecedented opportunities across several labour-intensive industries. Textiles, apparel, leather goods, footwear, marine products, gems and jewellery, engineering products, chemicals, and processed foods stand to benefit substantially.

These sectors employ millions of Indians, particularly in small and medium enterprises that form the backbone of India's manufacturing ecosystem. Increased exports from these industries could translate into higher employment, greater investment, and stronger regional economic development.

At the same time, India's calibrated tariff concessions demonstrate a balanced negotiating strategy. Rather than pursuing unrestricted liberalisation, India has opened its market selectively while continuing to protect strategically important sectors such as agriculture and dairy. Sensitive industries have been given time to adjust through phased reductions, ensuring that domestic producers have the opportunity to improve productivity, adopt new technologies, and become globally competitive before facing full-scale international competition. Such a measured approach reflects economic pragmatism rather than ideological commitment to either protectionism or free trade.

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Nevertheless, tariff reductions alone do not guarantee export success. This distinction is perhaps the most important lesson policymakers and businesses must recognise. A lower tariff is valuable only if exporters can satisfy the rules of origin, comply with product standards, secure certifications, maintain traceability, and deliver products on time. These requirements often impose greater costs than tariffs themselves, particularly for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

For many smaller exporters, paperwork, compliance procedures, testing requirements, and certification expenses can erode much of the apparent competitive advantage created by tariff preferences.

India therefore faces an implementation challenge rather than a negotiation challenge. Government agencies, export promotion councils, industry associations, customs authorities, financial institutions, and logistics providers must work together to ensure that Indian businesses understand and effectively utilise the provisions of the agreement. Without widespread awareness and institutional support, preferential market access risks remaining underutilised.

Digital governance can become India's greatest advantage in this phase. Over the past decade, India has built one of the world's most sophisticated digital public infrastructures, transforming financial inclusion, taxation, digital identity, and public service delivery. A similar approach can revolutionise trade facilitation. An integrated digital platform that provides exporters with sector-specific guidance, documentation requirements, tariff calculators, rules-of-origin verification, certification support, logistics information, and grievance redressal could dramatically reduce compliance costs.

Such a platform would democratise export opportunities by making international trade accessible not only to large corporations but also to first-generation entrepreneurs and MSMEs.

Equally important is the issue of standards. Modern global trade increasingly revolves around quality rather than price. Consumers in advanced markets such as the United Kingdom expect products that meet stringent standards relating to safety, sustainability, environmental responsibility, traceability, and ethical production. Indian exporters must therefore move beyond the traditional strategy of competing solely on lower costs. The future belongs to businesses that combine competitive pricing with superior quality, innovation, branding, and reliability.

Investment in testing laboratories, internationally recognised accreditation systems, product certification, and research and development should become national priorities. Universities, technical institutions, and industry bodies must collaborate to build capabilities that support export-oriented manufacturing. India's long-term competitiveness will depend less on tariff preferences and more on technological sophistication, skilled human capital, and product innovation.

Another important dimension of the agreement lies in its potential to integrate India more deeply into global value chains. Today's international trade is no longer driven primarily by finished products crossing borders. Instead, production is fragmented across multiple countries, with different economies specialising in specific stages of manufacturing. India's ambition should therefore extend beyond increasing exports to becoming an indispensable participant in global production networks.

Stable trade agreements with major economies provide the predictability investors seek when making long-term manufacturing decisions.

The India-UK agreement also carries strategic significance beyond economics. As global supply chains undergo restructuring amid geopolitical uncertainty, nations are increasingly seeking trusted partners for trade and investment. India has positioned itself as a reliable democratic economy with a large domestic market, a young workforce, and an expanding manufacturing base. Stronger economic integration with the United Kingdom enhances India's credibility as a preferred investment destination while reinforcing broader strategic partnerships in technology, education, innovation, defence, and clean energy.

However, policymakers must resist the temptation to evaluate the agreement solely through aggregate trade figures. Rising bilateral trade is undoubtedly desirable, but headline numbers can sometimes obscure deeper realities. Success should instead be measured through meaningful indicators such as the number of exporters using preferential tariffs, participation by MSMEs, diversification into new product categories, increased value addition, faster customs clearance, improved logistics performance, and stronger integration into international supply chains.

These metrics provide a more accurate picture of whether the agreement is genuinely strengthening India's productive capacity.

The private sector, too, bears significant responsibility. Indian businesses cannot view CETA merely as a government initiative. Companies must invest in market research, product development, branding, digital marketing, quality assurance, sustainability practices, and customer relationships within the UK market. Export competitiveness is built not only through government policy but through entrepreneurial ambition and continuous innovation.

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Ultimately, the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement represents a shift in India's economic philosophy-from protecting domestic markets to confidently competing in global ones while safeguarding strategic interests. It reflects a nation increasingly willing to engage with the world from a position of growing economic strength rather than defensive caution.

Trade agreements open doors, but only competitive enterprises can walk through them. The India-UK CETA has created the conditions for expanded prosperity. Whether it becomes a transformational milestone or merely another well-negotiated document will depend on India's ability to convert preferential market access into enduring market success. The true legacy of this agreement will not be written in the negotiating rooms where it was signed, but in the factories, ports, laboratories, startups, and export houses where India's economic future is being built.

The writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.

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