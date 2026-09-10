Online Shopping Rules To Change From January 1, 2027: 7 Things You Need To Know

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom New e-commerce rules effective 2027 combat misleading online practices.

Rules mandate transparent pricing, clear ads, comprehensive product details.

Hidden fees, data usage without consent, dark patterns restricted.

If you regularly shop online for clothes, mobile phones or household products, this development could affect the way you make purchases. New rules for e-commerce companies will come into effect from January 1, 2027.

The changes are aimed at making it harder for companies to show fake discounts, impose hidden fees or use practices that could mislead customers.

Here is a look at what will change for online shoppers in simple terms.

Fake Discounts To Face Greater Transparency

Online platforms will have to provide greater transparency when displaying discounts during sales.

Companies will have to show both the new price and the old price of a product. The old price will be determined based on the lowest price at which the product was sold during the previous 30 days.

This means it will become harder for companies to first increase the price of a product and then show a large discount on it.

Paid Listings Will Have To Be Clearly Identified

If a product has been placed higher in search results because the company has paid for its placement, it will have to be clearly identified as an advertisement or Sponsored Listing.

This will help customers distinguish between products appearing in normal search results and those that have been promoted through paid placement.

More Product Information Before You Buy

E-commerce platforms will have to clearly provide important information about products before customers make a purchase.

This will include:

Expiry or Best Before Date

Return and Refund Policy

Warranty

Delivery details

Payment-related information

In the case of imported products, customers will also have to be told the country where the product was manufactured and who imported it.

Restrictions On Hidden Or Unnecessary Fees

Companies will not be allowed to charge separate fees for services that are not directly connected to their main service.

However, fees related to Loyalty and Membership Programmes will be exempt from this provision.

Customer Data Cannot Be Used Without Consent

Companies will not be allowed to use customers' information for specified purposes without their explicit consent.

Stricter Rules On Confusing Online Practices

Practices that confuse or pressure customers into purchasing a product or service are known as Dark Patterns.

Under the new rules, companies will have to comply with the 2023 guidelines related to Dark Patterns.

They will also have to conduct a self-assessment every year and display a certificate on their platform confirming compliance with the rules.

Customers To Get A Copy Of Their Complaints

When a customer files a complaint with an e-commerce company, the company will have to provide a copy of the complaint.

This will ensure that customers have a record of the complaint they have submitted.

In addition, e-commerce companies will be required to integrate with the National Consumer Helpline.

Why Are The E-Commerce Rules Being Changed?

The changes come amid an increase in complaints related to e-commerce.

According to the Department of Consumer Affairs, the National Consumer Helpline received 17,71,622 complaints in 2025. Of these, 5,11,196 complaints were related to online shopping.

The existing e-commerce rules were introduced in 2020. The government has said that online business and technology have undergone significant changes over the past few years, making it necessary to update the rules as well.