Crude Prices Lift Marginally As Talks On Russia-Ukraine Peace Cap Gains

Oil prices moved slightly higher on Wednesday, clawing back some ground after hitting a one-month low in the previous session. But the uptick was far from a rally. With traders bracing for an oversupplied market and watching diplomatic manoeuvring between Russia and Ukraine, the tone across global energy markets remained noticeably cautious.

Brent crude futures rose 27 cents, or 0.43 per cent, to $62.75 a barrel in early trading today, reported Reuters. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude gained 24 cents, or 0.41 per cent, to trade at $58.19.

"The mild gains feel more like a technical breather than a trend," noted Priyanka Sachdeva, senior market analyst at Phillip Nova. She added that any bounce at this stage is being driven by softer inventory cues and bouts of short-covering, but these movements are "short-lived and fragile."

According to Sachdeva, the broader outlook remains tilted firmly to the downside. Investors, she said, are continuing to price in an oversupplied 2026 with "no convincing demand catalyst" on the horizon.

Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks

Both Brent and WTI shed 89 cents on Tuesday following Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's comments to European leaders indicating that Kyiv was ready to advance a US-backed framework for ending the conflict with Russia, with only a handful of issues still unresolved.

IG market analyst Tony Sycamore said in a client note that if finalised, the agreement could quickly dismantle Western sanctions on Russian energy exports, a shift that could push WTI prices towards the $55 mark.

"For now, the market waits for more clarity, but the risk appears to be for lower prices unless talks falter," Sycamore said.

Complicating matters further, US President Donald Trump said he had instructed his representatives to meet separately with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian officials. A Ukrainian official added that Zelenskiy might visit the US in the coming days to advance discussions.

Meanwhile, Western allies have stepped up pressure on Moscow. Britain, Europe and the US have tightened sanctions in recent weeks, while Russia’s crude shipments to India, one of its major customers, are projected to fall to a three-year low in December.

Inventory signals and interest rate hopes

On the supply side, US crude stockpiles fell last week even as fuel inventories rose, according to American Petroleum Institute (API) data released on Tuesday. A Reuters poll had previously estimated crude stocks would increase by 1.86 million barrels in the week ending November 21.

Some support for prices has come from optimism around a potential interest rate cut by the US Federal Reserve in December. Recent data showing softer retail spending and cooling inflation have strengthened expectations that the Fed may finally ease monetary policy. A rate cut, analysts say, would likely stimulate economic activity and lift demand for crude.