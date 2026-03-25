Crude Oil Falls Sharply: Brent Drops 7% As Ceasefire Hopes Ease Supply Fears

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A sudden shift in sentiment across global energy markets has triggered a sharp fall in crude oil prices, offering a breather after weeks of volatility. The decline comes amid growing optimism around a possible ceasefire in West Asia, easing immediate fears of prolonged supply disruptions.

The correction in crude prices reflects both geopolitical developments and shifting market expectations.

Sharp Correction In Crude Prices

International oil benchmarks witnessed a steep fall on Wednesday. Brent crude futures dropped 7 per cent to an intraday low of $97.18 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude declined over 6 per cent to $86.72 as of 10:40 AM, as per IANS.

This drop marks a notable reversal from recent highs, when crude prices had surged amid escalating tensions in West Asia and concerns over supply chain disruptions.

What Triggered The Decline?

The primary driver behind the fall has been rising expectations of a ceasefire in the conflict-hit region. Any easing of tensions reduces the risk premium that traders typically build into oil prices during geopolitical crises.

Over the past few weeks, fears around disruptions to key supply routes had pushed oil prices higher. The latest developments, however, suggest a possible cooling of tensions, leading to a pullback in prices.

Relief For India’s Economy

Experts believe the recent decline could provide some respite for India’s macroeconomic indicators, particularly inflation and the Current Account Deficit (CAD).

“Commodity markets corrected sharply last week, with oil retreating from recent highs. Brent crude, which had touched levels near $101 per barrel, fell more than 10 per cent to around $91 per barrel, easing immediate concerns over India’s oil import bill, Current Account Deficit, and rupee pressures,” analysts said.

Given India’s heavy dependence on imported crude, even small movements in oil prices can have a significant economic impact.

They added that every $10 per barrel movement in crude typically affects the CAD by 0.3-0.5 percentage points of GDP and increases CPI inflation by 20-30 basis points, depending on how much of the cost is passed on to consumers.

Technical Levels Signal Caution

Despite the correction, analysts remain cautious about the near-term outlook.

US crude is currently hovering near the crucial $85-$87 support band, indicating a cautious undertone. A sustained move above $92-$94 levels could revive bullish momentum and push prices towards $98-$100.

On the downside, if prices fall below $85, crude could slip further towards the $81-$82 range.

Given these signals, analysts continue to recommend a ‘buy-on-dips’ approach as long as key support levels hold.

Temporary Relief, Not A Clear Trend

While the fall in crude prices has improved sentiment, experts caution that the relief may be short-lived.

The recent moderation is seen as providing temporary relief to the rupee and inflation outlook, but underlying risks remain.

“With a wide trade gap and elevated gold imports, any renewed spike in crude or capital outflows could quickly reignite depreciation pressures,” analysts warned.

This suggests that India’s macroeconomic stability remains closely tied to global energy dynamics.

Global Markets React Differently

The impact of falling oil prices has been uneven across global markets.

US stock markets ended lower overnight, with the S&P 500 declining 0.84 per cent and the Nasdaq falling 0.37 per cent.

In contrast, Asian markets saw a strong rally. Japan’s Nikkei surged 3.26 per cent, South Korea’s KOSPI rose 3.36 per cent, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 1.30 per cent.

The divergence highlights how regional markets are responding differently to evolving geopolitical signals.

What Lies Ahead?

Oil markets remain highly sensitive to developments in West Asia. Any concrete progress towards a ceasefire could stabilise prices further, while renewed tensions may push them higher again.

For India, the current dip offers a window of opportunity, but not certainty. Inflation, currency stability and trade balances will continue to be influenced by how oil prices move in the coming weeks.