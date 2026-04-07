Oil Prices Surge Past $110 As Hormuz Tensions Escalate: What’s Driving The Rally?

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Global crude oil markets remain on edge, with prices climbing sharply on Tuesday as geopolitical tensions in West Asia continue to intensify. The latest spike comes amid a hardening stance from US President Donald Trump and ongoing disruption in the Strait of Hormuz, a critical artery for global energy trade.

Brent crude futures rose to an intraday high of $111.63 per barrel, gaining 1.69 per cent or $1.86 as of 9:57 AM. Meanwhile, US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude surged more than 3 per cent, or $4.15, to $116.56 per barrel, reported IANS.

Crude Rally Extends As Conflict Deepens

The current rally in oil prices is part of a broader upward trend that has been building since late February. Brent crude has recorded a gain of more than 60 per cent since the conflict began, rising from $72.48 on February 27 to $119.50 on March 9.

The sharp rise reflects growing concerns over supply disruptions, particularly as tensions between the United States, Israel and Iran continue to escalate. Markets are increasingly pricing in the risk of prolonged instability in the region, which could keep energy prices elevated.

Trump’s Deadline Adds To Market Jitters

Investor sentiment has also been influenced by strong rhetoric from US President Donald Trump, who has issued a deadline to Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

In recent social media posts, Trump warned that it would “rain hell” on Tehran if it fails to comply with the Tuesday night deadline. He further stated that Iran could be “taken out in one night” and added that in the absence of a deal, “every bridge in Iran will be decimated” and “every power plant in Iran will be out of business, burning, exploding and never to be used again”.

These remarks have heightened fears of further escalation, adding a geopolitical risk premium to crude oil prices.

Strait Of Hormuz Disruption Remains Key Trigger

At the centre of the current crisis lies the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical energy chokepoints. The route accounts for roughly one-fifth of global oil flows, making any disruption a major concern for energy markets.

Since the conflict began on February 28, the strait has remained disrupted, significantly affecting global supply chains. Crude prices have risen approximately 90 per cent year-to-date, with averages hovering around the $100 per barrel mark.

The continued disruption has forced markets to reassess supply availability, especially as shipping risks and insurance costs rise in the region.

Iran Rejects Ceasefire, Conflict Continues

On the diplomatic front, there has been little progress towards de-escalation. Iran has reportedly rejected ceasefire proposals and continues to engage in the conflict with the United States.

The absence of a clear resolution has prolonged uncertainty, reinforcing expectations that oil prices may remain volatile in the near term.

Markets React: Equities Under Pressure

The surge in crude prices has also begun to weigh on global financial markets. Indian equity benchmarks traded lower on Tuesday, with both the Sensex and Nifty declining by up to 1 per cent during the session.

Globally, market performance remained mixed. Wall Street ended the previous session on a mildly positive note, while Asian markets showed divergent trends as investors assessed the implications of rising energy prices and geopolitical risks.

What Lies Ahead For Oil Markets?

The trajectory of crude oil prices will largely depend on how the geopolitical situation evolves in the coming days. Any further escalation could tighten supply conditions and push prices higher, while signs of diplomatic resolution may ease some of the pressure.

For now, markets appear to be factoring in a prolonged period of uncertainty, with energy prices reflecting both immediate supply concerns and broader geopolitical risks.