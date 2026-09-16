Dalal Street Ends Higher As Sensex Rises Over 300 Points, Nifty Tests 23,200

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Indian indices gained Wednesday, recovering from Tuesday's sharp fall.

Foreign investors sold equities; markets plunged on Tuesday.

Elevated crude, bond yields, Fed decision are triggers.

The Indian benchmark indices gained on Wednesday as the Sensex rose over 300 points to close at 74,336 and the Nifty ended 99 points higher to settle at 23,217 at 3:30 PM.

In the 30-share BSE Sensex, among the top gainers were stocks such as ITC, State Bank of India, Axis Bank, Trent and Mahindra and Mahindra. Meanwhile, the laggards included stocks like Bajaj Finance, UltraCement, Tata Steel, HCLTech and Maruti.

In the broader markets, the Nifty 100 rose 0.37 per cent as volatility declined. Sectorally, the Nifty PSU Bank rose 1.44 per cent and the Nifty IT fell 1.58 per cent.

Previously, during the early morning session, the Sensex soared more than 300 points during the opening bell and traded above 74,300, while the NSE Nifty50 jumped a little over 100 points to cross 23,200, as of 9:15 AM.

Domestic equity markets are likely to remain under pressure as Brent crude trades near USD 108 a barrel and elevated global bond yields weigh on investor risk appetite.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 0.63 per cent lower at USD 108.1 per barrel. Meanwhile, South Korea's Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225, Shanghai's SSE Composite and Hong Kong's Hang Seng quoted in positive territory in Asian markets.

US markets ended lower on Tuesday.

Brent Crude, Bond Yields May Keep Recovery Fragile

Hariselvan Radhakrishnan, Founder & CEO of HST Wealth, a research analyst firm, said the market's recovery could remain fragile amid elevated crude prices and global bond yields.

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"Recovery in the market may remain fragile as Brent crude hovers near USD 108 a barrel and elevated global bond yields continue to weigh on risk appetite," Radhakrishnan said.

Fed Policy Decision To Be Key Market Trigger

The Federal Reserve's policy decision tonight is expected to be the key market trigger.

Although a quarter-point rate increase is widely expected, Radhakrishnan said the market's direction will depend largely on the Fed's guidance on the outlook for further tightening.

"Hawkish commentary could strengthen the dollar and place additional pressure on global equities, the rupee and foreign flows, while balanced guidance may support a relief rally," Radhakrishnan added.

FIIs Sell Nearly Rs 2,978 Crore

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 2,977.86 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

The selling came as benchmark indices recorded a sharp decline.

The Sensex tumbled 777.94 points, or 1.04 per cent, on Tuesday to settle at a three-month low of 74,003.82.

The Nifty dropped 279.50 points, or 1.19 per cent, to end at 23,118.60, its lowest closing level since April 6.

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