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English NewsBusinessDalal Street Ends Higher As Sensex Rises Over 300 Points, Nifty Tests 23,200

Dalal Street Ends Higher As Sensex Rises Over 300 Points, Nifty Tests 23,200

In the broader markets, the Nifty 100 rose 0.37 per cent as volatility declined. Sectorally, the Nifty PSU Bank rose 1.44 per cent and the Nifty IT fell 1.58 per cent.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 16 Sep 2026 03:54 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Indian indices gained Wednesday, recovering from Tuesday's sharp fall.
  • Foreign investors sold equities; markets plunged on Tuesday.
  • Elevated crude, bond yields, Fed decision are triggers.

The Indian benchmark indices gained on Wednesday as the Sensex rose over 300 points to close at 74,336 and the Nifty ended 99 points higher to settle at 23,217 at 3:30 PM.

In the 30-share BSE Sensex, among the top gainers were stocks such as ITC, State Bank of India, Axis Bank, Trent and Mahindra and Mahindra. Meanwhile, the laggards included stocks like Bajaj Finance, UltraCement, Tata Steel, HCLTech and Maruti.

In the broader markets, the Nifty 100 rose 0.37 per cent as volatility declined. Sectorally, the Nifty PSU Bank rose 1.44 per cent and the Nifty IT fell 1.58 per cent.

Previously, during the early morning session, the Sensex soared more than 300 points during the opening bell and traded above 74,300, while the NSE Nifty50 jumped a little over 100 points to cross 23,200, as of 9:15 AM.

Domestic equity markets are likely to remain under pressure as Brent crude trades near USD 108 a barrel and elevated global bond yields weigh on investor risk appetite.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 0.63 per cent lower at USD 108.1 per barrel. Meanwhile, South Korea's Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225, Shanghai's SSE Composite and Hong Kong's Hang Seng quoted in positive territory in Asian markets.

US markets ended lower on Tuesday.

Brent Crude, Bond Yields May Keep Recovery Fragile

Hariselvan Radhakrishnan, Founder & CEO of HST Wealth, a research analyst firm, said the market's recovery could remain fragile amid elevated crude prices and global bond yields.

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"Recovery in the market may remain fragile as Brent crude hovers near USD 108 a barrel and elevated global bond yields continue to weigh on risk appetite," Radhakrishnan said.

Fed Policy Decision To Be Key Market Trigger

The Federal Reserve's policy decision tonight is expected to be the key market trigger.

Although a quarter-point rate increase is widely expected, Radhakrishnan said the market's direction will depend largely on the Fed's guidance on the outlook for further tightening.

"Hawkish commentary could strengthen the dollar and place additional pressure on global equities, the rupee and foreign flows, while balanced guidance may support a relief rally," Radhakrishnan added.

FIIs Sell Nearly Rs 2,978 Crore

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 2,977.86 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

The selling came as benchmark indices recorded a sharp decline.

The Sensex tumbled 777.94 points, or 1.04 per cent, on Tuesday to settle at a three-month low of 74,003.82.

The Nifty dropped 279.50 points, or 1.19 per cent, to end at 23,118.60, its lowest closing level since April 6.

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Frequently Asked Questions

How did Indian benchmark indices perform on Wednesday?

The Sensex gained over 300 points to close at 74,336, while the Nifty ended 99 points higher at 23,217. Top gainers included ITC and SBI, while Bajaj Finance and UltraCement were among the laggards.

What factors might keep the market's recovery fragile?

The market's recovery could remain fragile as Brent crude hovers near USD 108 a barrel. Elevated global bond yields also continue to weigh on investor risk appetite.

What is expected to be the key market trigger soon?

The Federal Reserve's policy decision tonight is expected to be the key market trigger. The market's direction will largely depend on the Fed's guidance regarding further tightening.

What was the activity of Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) recently?

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 2,977.86 crore on Tuesday. This selling occurred as benchmark indices recorded a sharp decline.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 16 Sep 2026 03:34 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sensex Stock Markets Breaking News Nifty ABP Live
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