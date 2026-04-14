Oil Volatility And IMF Warning Put Pakistan’s Fragile Economy Under Pressure

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rising global oil prices strain Pakistan's economic recovery.

West Asia tensions increase external vulnerabilities for Pakistan.

IMF warns South Asian economies face significant external shocks.

Pakistan’s fragile economic recovery is facing renewed pressure as rising global oil prices and escalating geopolitical tensions in West Asia threaten to widen external vulnerabilities, according to recent assessments by government and multilateral agencies.

The March Economic Outlook released by Pakistan’s Finance Division highlights growing uncertainty in global energy markets, noting that crude oil remains highly volatile amid multiple supply disruptions and intensifying tensions between Iran and the United States, reported IANS.

Oil Markets On Edge Amid Global Uncertainty

The outlook, as cited by Karachi-based Business Recorder, points out that global oil markets are “on tenterhooks”, with supply outages and geopolitical risks continuing to influence price movements.

The renewed tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global oil transit route, have added to volatility, raising concerns about sustained disruptions in supply chains.

This comes at a time when oil prices have already shown sharp swings, driven by military escalations and shifting diplomatic signals in the region.

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IMF Flags Risks For South Asia

The International Monetary Fund (IMF), in its March 30 observation, warned that economies in West and South Asia remain particularly vulnerable to external shocks.

According to the IMF, countries with limited reserves and restricted access to global capital markets face heightened risks when global financing conditions tighten.

It noted that higher import bills for fuel, fertiliser and food could widen trade deficits and exert pressure on domestic currencies, a scenario that holds significant implications for Pakistan.

Pakistan’s Reserve Position: Improved But Fragile

Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves have improved in recent years but remain structurally weak.

As of March 19, 2026, reserves stood at $16.4 billion, a sharp recovery from the critically low level of around $2.9 billion recorded in February 2023. However, the Business Recorder report notes that a significant portion of these reserves is supported by external inflows and rollover arrangements.

Over $12 billion of these reserves are linked to annual rollovers from three allied countries, while the remainder includes borrowings from multilateral and bilateral sources, as well as debt raised through Eurobonds and Sukuk instruments.

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Rising External Obligations Add Pressure

Recent developments underscore the ongoing strain on Pakistan’s external finances.

The report highlights that the United Arab Emirates has sought the recall of a $3.45 billion loan, while Pakistan has also repaid approximately $1.4 billion in maturing Eurobonds in recent days.

These outflows, coupled with ongoing repayment obligations, reflect the tightrope the country is walking in managing its external liabilities.

Limited Access To Global Markets

Pakistan’s ability to raise funds from international markets remains constrained.

Over the past three to four years, the country has struggled to access foreign commercial borrowing due to its fragile macroeconomic conditions and non-investment-grade sovereign rating.

Although Pakistan witnessed a modest improvement in its credit rating last year, largely attributed to its participation in an active IMF programme, it continues to remain in the highly speculative category.

This rating indicates elevated default risk, with the country’s ability to meet financial commitments remaining vulnerable to adverse economic developments.

Geopolitical Tensions Add To Economic Stress

The ongoing conflict in West Asia has further complicated Pakistan’s economic outlook. The Business Recorder article noted that the evolving situation has deteriorated the business and economic environment, not only for Pakistan but also globally.

For Pakistan, higher oil prices translate directly into increased import costs, adding pressure on the current account deficit and currency stability.