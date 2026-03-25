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HomeBusinessStock Markets End Higher, Sensex Jumps Over 1,200 Points, Nifty Tests 23,306

Stock Markets End Higher, Sensex Jumps Over 1,200 Points, Nifty Tests 23,306

In Asian markets, South Korea's benchmark Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 index, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index were trading in positive territory.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 25 Mar 2026 03:50 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The Indian benchmark indices ended higher on Wednesday as the Sensex ended above 75,273 rising more than 1,200 points and the Nifty ended at 23,306 jumping 394 points at 3:30 PM.

Asian Markets Trade Higher

In Asian markets, South Korea's benchmark Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 index, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index were trading in positive territory.

The US market ended lower on Tuesday.

Geopolitical Hopes Lift Sentiment

Hope is returning to the market with indications of de-escalation in the conflict. Remarks from President Trump and from the Iranian regime indicate that the conflict might end soon. Particularly the reiteration from Iran that “non-hostile ships can transit the Strait of Hormuz” is good news that will mitigate India's energy concerns.

These positive geopolitical developments have reflected in sharp decline in Brent crude to around USD 98, V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Ltd, said.

Institutional Flows

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 8,009.56 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data. Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs), however, bought stocks worth Rs 5,867.15 crore.

Market Opening Trend

The Indian stock market opened on a positive note with a gap-up, extending Tuesday’s strong recovery, supported by optimism around potential de-escalation in Middle East tensions, Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, said.

Previous Session Performance

On Tuesday, the Sensex jumped 1,372.06 points or 1.89 per cent to settle at 74,068.45. The Nifty surged 399.75 points or 1.78 per cent to end at 22,912.40.

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Frequently Asked Questions

How did the Indian benchmark indices perform on Wednesday?

The Sensex closed above 75,273, rising over 1,200 points, and the Nifty ended at 23,306, up 394 points.

What is driving the positive sentiment in the market?

Geopolitical hopes of de-escalation in conflicts, particularly remarks from Iran regarding the Strait of Hormuz, are lifting market sentiment.

What was the performance of Asian markets?

Asian markets, including South Korea's Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225, Shanghai's SSE Composite, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng, were trading higher.

How did Foreign and Domestic Institutional Investors trade on Tuesday?

FIIs offloaded equities worth Rs 8,009.56 crore, while DIIs bought stocks worth Rs 5,867.15 crore.

What was the trend in the US market on Tuesday?

The US market ended lower on Tuesday.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 25 Mar 2026 03:50 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sensex Stock Market Oil Prices Closing Bell Nifty Global Tensions Ease
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