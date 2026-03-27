On Friday, both the Sensex and Nifty experienced significant declines. The Sensex fell over 1,690 points, and the Nifty dropped more than 480 points.
Stock Markets Crash As Sensex Falls Over 1,600 Points, Nifty Tests 22,800
The subdued outlook follows a strong rally in the previous trading session on Wednesday, when markets posted sharp gains.
The Indian benchmark indices crashed on Friday as the Sensex fell more than 1,690 points to settle at 73,583 and the Nifty declined more than 480 points to close at 22,819 at 3:30 PM.
Previously, during the morning session, the BSE Sensex opened trading above 74,650, crashing more than 600 points, and the NSE Nifty50 rang the opening bell near 23,150, plungin close to 200 points around 9:15 AM.
Weak Global Cues Weigh On Market Sentiment
Broader weakness across Asian markets dragged investor sentiment, with equities extending losses in line with a global sell-off. Caution prevailed as geopolitical tensions in West Asia intensified, fuelling concerns over a prolonged energy shock.
Asian equities remained under pressure on Friday. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan declined, while key benchmarks such as Japan’s Nikkei and South Korea’s KOSPI also traded lower.
Previous Session Rally Offers Contrast
The subdued outlook follows a strong rally in the previous trading session on Wednesday, when markets posted sharp gains.
The Nifty rose 1.72 per cent, or 392.70 points, to close at 23,306.45, while the Sensex advanced 1,205 points, or 1.63 per cent, to settle at 75,273.45.
Crude Easing Had Lifted Markets Earlier
The earlier upmove was supported by easing crude oil prices and improving global cues, which had boosted investor sentiment.
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Frequently Asked Questions
How did the Indian benchmark indices perform on Friday?
What contributed to the weak market sentiment on Friday?
Weak global cues and geopolitical tensions in West Asia weighed on market sentiment. This led to a broader weakness across Asian markets and extended losses in line with a global sell-off.
How did the markets perform in the previous trading session?
In the previous trading session on Wednesday, markets posted sharp gains. The Nifty rose 1.72% and the Sensex advanced 1.63%.
What factors previously supported the market rally?
The earlier market rally was supported by easing crude oil prices and improving global cues, which had boosted investor sentiment.