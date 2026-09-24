Odisha govt approves 27 industrial projects worth over Rs 2.45 lakh crore

Bhubaneswar, Sep 23 (PTI): The Odisha government on Wednesday approved 27 industrial projects worth over Rs 2.45 lakh crore, which have the potential to generate employment for more than 50,000 people, officials said.

The project proposals were approved at a High Level Clearance Authority (HLCA) meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

“The geographical spread, together with the diversity of sectors, reflects the state government's focus on expanding investment opportunities beyond conventional industrial clusters, and promoting balanced regional industrial development,” Majhi said.

The proposed projects would come up in 15 districts of Odisha.

Sectors in which the projects were approved include data centres and AI, power and energy, steel, semiconductors, lab-grown diamonds, green hydrogen, healthcare, chemicals, textiles, shipbuilding and advanced manufacturing, the CM said.

“A defining feature of the HLCA approval is the unprecedented scale of investment proposed in IT, ITES and data centres. Four projects in this sector account for a combined investment of around Rs 1,42,941 crore, making it the largest investment segment among the approved projects,” an official said.

The proposed projects include High Density Data Centre Ltd’s integrated data centre in Khurda, HCL Technologies Ltd’s AI-optimised data centre in Khurda, Sentraforge AI Ltd’s data centre and global capability centre in Puri and RKD Construction Private Ltd’s data centre in Cuttack, he said.

The government also accorded its nod to four major projects in the power and renewable energy sector, involving a combined investment of Rs 54,287.70 crore, the official said.

In the steel and steel downstream sector, two projects are set to come up in Sunderagada, entailing an investment of Rs 14,000 crore.

The Adani Foundation has also proposed to set up a 1,000-bed multi-speciality hospital in Khurda. The project involves an investment of Rs 2,150 crore, the official added. PTI AAM RBT

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