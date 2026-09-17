Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Tata Sons reappointed N Chandrasekaran for another five-year term.

Tata Trusts, citing illegality, strongly opposed this reappointment.

RBI pressure forced Tata Sons to pursue stock market listing.

A major dispute has emerged within the Tata Group over the chairmanship of Tata Sons after its board decided to retain N Chandrasekaran as Executive Chairman for another five-year term.

The decision has come as a surprise because Chandrasekaran had himself said in August that he would not seek another term after his current tenure ends in February 2027. However, the situation has now changed completely.

The board’s Nomination and Remuneration Committee had asked Chandrasekaran in September to reconsider his decision. At the board meeting on Thursday, he accepted the request, following which the board approved his fresh five-year term by majority.

Noel Tata Opposes Move, Tata Trusts Calls It ‘Illegal’

Chandrasekaran’s reappointment has faced opposition from Tata Trusts and Noel Tata.

Tata Trusts holds around 66 per cent in Tata Sons. Noel Tata, who is Chairman of Tata Trusts and the trusts’ nominee director on the board, voted against Chandrasekaran’s reappointment.

Tata Trusts has described the proposal as “illegal” and “legally invalid”. The trusts’ argument is that Chandrasekaran had already decided not to seek another term and that, after accepting his decision, the trusts had moved ahead with the process of looking for a successor.

The dispute, therefore, is no longer limited to the appointment of the Chairman. The question is also how the board’s decision could be challenged by shareholders and at the legal level.

Chandrasekaran On One Side, Tata Trusts On The Other

The Tata Sons board took a majority decision on Chandrasekaran’s reappointment on Thursday. According to reports, the board vote was 4-1, with Noel Tata opposing the move.

A major point of disagreement between Tata Trusts and Chandrasekaran is also the possible listing of Tata Sons.

Tata Trusts has long favoured keeping Tata Sons private and unlisted. However, the situation has changed following the Reserve Bank of India’s decision.

RBI Decision Puts Pressure On Tata Sons To List

The Reserve Bank of India recently rejected Tata Sons’ request to exit its NBFC registration. Following this, pressure on Tata Sons to take further steps under RBI rules has increased.

Tata Sons was classified as an Upper Layer NBFC in 2022. Strict rules relating to stock market listing apply to entities in this category.

Tata Sons had earlier attempted to find a way out of the listing requirement by repaying its external debt and seeking to change its status as a Core Investment Company. However, the RBI’s recent decision has closed that route.

Tata Sons Now Moves Towards Listing

Another major decision was taken at Thursday’s board meeting. Tata Sons has decided to take steps towards listing in accordance with the applicable RBI rules.

The company said it would seek necessary guidance from the RBI, Tata Trusts and other stakeholders.

This means that the listing issue, over which differences have existed within the Tata Group for a long time, has now emerged as one of the biggest challenges facing Tata Sons.

Multiple Challenges For Tata Group

Chandrasekaran’s reappointment comes at a time when several major Tata Group businesses are facing pressure.

Air India’s business continues to face losses, while Jaguar Land Rover is dealing with difficulties and the group has also faced problems related to cyberattacks.

Alongside these issues, pressure from the RBI, the potential listing of Tata Sons and differences with Tata Trusts have made the situation at the top level of the group more complex.

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From Air India To Semiconductors: The Scale Of Tata’s Business

Tata Sons is not just another company. It is the largest holding company of the Tata Group, through which the group’s stake and control in several major companies are linked.

Aviation Is A Major Bet

The Tata Group took control of Air India in 2022. Since then, it has been working to build Air India and Air India Express into a major aviation group.

Together, the two companies have a fleet of around 300 aircraft. However, the airline business continues to face challenges including supply chain problems, rising costs, losses and the need to upgrade IT systems.

Tata Motors And Jaguar Land Rover

In the auto sector, Tata Motors’ business spans commercial vehicles, passenger cars and electric vehicles.

Tata Motors acquired Jaguar Land Rover in 2008. In recent times, JLR has faced production disruptions due to a cyberattack. It is also dealing with challenges including weak demand in China and higher tariffs in the US.

Tata Motors also entered into an agreement to acquire Iveco Group in 2025, expanding its global commercial vehicle business.

TCS Is A Major Earnings Base

Tata Consultancy Services, or TCS, is one of the largest and most important companies in the Tata Group.

Started in 1968, TCS provides technology services to clients across the world in sectors including banking, manufacturing, consumer goods and media. However, amid economic and geopolitical uncertainty, pressure on technology spending by companies has also affected TCS.

Tata Steel’s More Than 100-Year-Old Business

Tata Steel was established in 1907. Its business spans mining, steel production and finished products.

Following the acquisition of Corus in 2007, Tata Steel strengthened its presence in global markets. Today, Europe is an important part of its business alongside India.

From Tata Power To Green Energy

Tata Power operates across areas including power generation, transmission, distribution, solar, renewable energy and electric vehicle charging.

The Tata Group is now making a major push not only in traditional power businesses but also in green energy and electric mobility.

Tata’s Strong Presence In Retail

The Tata Group’s business is not limited to automobiles, steel and IT.

Through Titan, Trent, Tata Consumer Products, Voltas and Tata Digital, the group has a significant presence in the consumer market.

Brands such as Tanishq, Westside, Zudio and Croma are part of Tata’s retail business. Through BigBasket, the group is also present in online grocery.

Tata Starbucks also has more than 500 outlets in India.

Tata’s Major Semiconductor Bet

Through Tata Electronics, the group is making a major investment in India’s semiconductor sector.

Work is underway on a semiconductor fab in Gujarat and chip assembly and testing facilities in Assam. The strategy is linked to building India’s chip supply chain for rapidly growing sectors such as automobiles, AI and electronics.

Finance And Digital Businesses

Through Tata Capital, the group operates in lending, wealth management and other financial services. Its insurance businesses include Tata AIA and Tata AIG.

Tata Communications, meanwhile, provides businesses across the world with connectivity, cloud, cybersecurity and digital infrastructure services.

What Happens Next?

The dispute over the Tata Sons chairmanship is not over yet.

The board has approved a fresh five-year term for Chandrasekaran, but Tata Trusts has questioned the validity of the decision.

At the same time, Tata Sons has decided to move forward with the listing process amid pressure from the RBI.

Three issues will therefore remain particularly important in the coming period: Chandrasekaran’s new term, Tata Trusts’ objection and the potential listing of Tata Sons.

For the 158-year-old Tata Group, the challenge at this point is not limited to its businesses.

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