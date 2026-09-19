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English NewsBusinessNo UPI Above Rs 2,000 At MP Petrol Pumps? IOC Debunks Viral ‘No-UPI Day’ Claim

No UPI Above Rs 2,000 At MP Petrol Pumps? IOC Debunks Viral ‘No-UPI Day’ Claim

The viral message also claims that a “No-UPI Day” will be observed in Indore on September 23, 2026, in protest against merchant fees.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 19 Sep 2026 10:20 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • IOC clarifies fake social media claim about UPI payments.
  • Petrol dealers actively promote digital payments, no strike planned.

A message circulating on social media claiming that petrol pump owners in Madhya Pradesh will stop accepting UPI payments above Rs 2,000 is fake and misleading, the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) has said.

The viral message also claims that a “No-UPI Day” will be observed in Indore on September 23, 2026, in protest against merchant fees.

No Restriction On UPI Payments

According to IOC, no such restriction on UPI payments exceeding Rs 2,000 has been announced by petrol pump owners in Madhya Pradesh.

The oil company said some individuals who are not even petroleum dealers themselves have made such baseless claims.

ALSO READ: PF Insurance May Rise From Rs 7 Lakh To Rs 10.5 Lakh: What Employees Need To Know

IOC clarified that petroleum dealers’ associations have been in regular touch with Ministry officials and that no “No-UPI Day” strike has been announced or informed.

Petrol Dealers Promote Digital Payments

IOC said petrol pump dealers have been at the forefront of promoting digital payments.

The clarification comes amid the circulation of the message claiming that petrol pumps in Madhya Pradesh would reject UPI transactions above Rs 2,000 and observe a “No-UPI Day” in Indore on September 23.

ALSO READ: Sugar Stock Limit Doubled To 30 Days: What Changes For Bulk Consumers

Frequently Asked Questions

Is there a restriction on UPI payments above Rs 2,000 at petrol pumps in Madhya Pradesh?

No, the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) has clarified that claims about a restriction on UPI payments above Rs 2,000 at MP petrol pumps are fake and misleading.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 19 Sep 2026 10:12 PM (IST)
Tags :
000 Madhya Pradesh No UPI Above Rs 2 MP Petrol Pumps IOC Debunks Viral ‘No-UPI Day’ Claim
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