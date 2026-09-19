No UPI Above Rs 2,000 At MP Petrol Pumps? IOC Debunks Viral ‘No-UPI Day’ Claim

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom IOC clarifies fake social media claim about UPI payments.

Petrol dealers actively promote digital payments, no strike planned.

A message circulating on social media claiming that petrol pump owners in Madhya Pradesh will stop accepting UPI payments above Rs 2,000 is fake and misleading, the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) has said.

Claim



A message is going viral on social media claiming that petrol pump owners in Madhya Pradesh have announced that UPI payments exceeding ₹2,000 will not be accepted in protest against merchant fees and that a “No-UPI Day” will be observed in Indore on September 23, 2026.… pic.twitter.com/NwvmmkJFhx September 19, 2026

The viral message also claims that a “No-UPI Day” will be observed in Indore on September 23, 2026, in protest against merchant fees.

No Restriction On UPI Payments

According to IOC, no such restriction on UPI payments exceeding Rs 2,000 has been announced by petrol pump owners in Madhya Pradesh.

The oil company said some individuals who are not even petroleum dealers themselves have made such baseless claims.

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IOC clarified that petroleum dealers’ associations have been in regular touch with Ministry officials and that no “No-UPI Day” strike has been announced or informed.

Petrol Dealers Promote Digital Payments

IOC said petrol pump dealers have been at the forefront of promoting digital payments.

The clarification comes amid the circulation of the message claiming that petrol pumps in Madhya Pradesh would reject UPI transactions above Rs 2,000 and observe a “No-UPI Day” in Indore on September 23.

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