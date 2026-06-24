Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessNirav Modi Loses UK Loan Recovery Battle, Ordered To Repay $10.7 Million To Bank Of India

Nirav Modi Loses UK Loan Recovery Battle, Ordered To Repay $10.7 Million To Bank Of India

A London court has ordered Nirav Modi to repay more than $10.7 million to BOI, holding him personally liable under a guarantee signed for a loan extended to a Firestar Group company.

Written By : Sakshi Arora |  Updated at : 24 Jun 2026 12:57 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • London court orders Nirav Modi repay Bank of India $10.7M.
  • Modi defaulted on personal guarantee for Firestar Dubai loan.
  • Court dismissed Modi's challenge, confirmed bank followed procedures.

A loan agreement signed more than a decade ago has landed fugitive businessman Nirav Modi in fresh legal trouble.

In a significant ruling, a London court has directed Modi to repay more than $10.7 million to Bank of India after holding him personally responsible for a loan extended to a Dubai-based company linked to his Firestar Group, reported ANI. The decision marks another blow for the diamond trader, who remains behind bars in the UK while fighting extradition to India.

The judgment is separate from the high-profile Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud proceedings but stems from financial obligations that became difficult to ignore after the collapse of Modi's business empire.

How A Corporate Loan Turned Into A Personal Liability

At the heart of the dispute is Firestar Diamond FZE, a Dubai-based entity that had received a loan facility from Bank of India in 2012.

To secure the borrowing, Modi executed a personal guarantee on August 3 that year, effectively promising to step in if the company failed to repay the bank.

For years, the arrangement remained largely uneventful. That changed after investigations into the alleged PNB fraud surfaced in early 2018, triggering a financial crisis across the Firestar Group and placing several of its businesses under severe stress.

As the group's financial position deteriorated, Firestar Diamond FZE defaulted on its obligations, prompting Bank of India to invoke the guarantee signed by Modi.

Bank’s Recovery Efforts Reached London

According to court records, the bank issued multiple notices seeking repayment after the company failed to clear its dues.

The lender maintained that despite repeated demands, no payment was received. It subsequently initiated proceedings to recover the outstanding amount directly from Modi.

The court noted that the recoverable amount includes approximately $4.1 million in principal dues along with accumulated interest, taking the total claim to more than $10.7 million.

Also Read : Global Tech Weakness, US-Iran Uncertainty Keep Dalal Street Cautious: Sensex Down 50 Points, Nifty At 23,800

Modi Challenged The Demand

The businessman sought to resist the bank's recovery efforts and argued that the guarantee could not be enforced.

His legal team questioned whether Bank of India had properly accelerated the loan and claimed that repayment notices had not been validly served.

Lawyers acting for Modi also contended that notices issued in April 2018 and October 2025 did not reach him because he was outside India during the relevant period.

The court, however, found little merit in those arguments.

What Convinced The Court

In its ruling, the London Circuit Commercial Court concluded that the bank had followed the necessary procedures before seeking recovery.

The judgment observed that the October 2025 notice had been sent to the UK prison where Modi is currently lodged. It also recorded that his legal representatives had received copies of earlier correspondence, undermining claims that he was unaware of the repayment demands.

The court further pointed to evidence showing the worsening financial condition of the Firestar Group after the alleged fraud came to light.

One factor that appeared to weigh against Modi was an email referenced in the judgment in which he acknowledged that negative publicity surrounding the investigations had severely damaged the group's operations and ability to meet liabilities.

Based on these findings, the court ruled that Bank of India was entitled to enforce the guarantee and recover the debt.

Another Blow In An Expanding Legal Battle

The ruling comes at a time when Modi continues to battle multiple legal challenges across jurisdictions.

Indian agencies, including the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED), have accused him of involvement in the alleged PNB fraud, a case that investigators say involved transactions worth nearly $2 billion.

While the latest London judgment is focused solely on a loan recovery dispute, it adds to a growing list of unfavourable legal outcomes for the fugitive businessman.

Earlier this year, the UK High Court refused to reopen his challenge against extradition to India after examining assurances provided by Indian authorities.

Modi remains in custody in Britain and is currently pursuing remedies before the European Court of Human Rights in an attempt to halt his extradition.

Also Read : Good News For Fuel Prices? Crude Oil Slides As Hormuz Traffic Picks Up

Before You Go

BREAKING NOW: Indore fire tragedy as EV short circuit triggers deadly explosions

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the latest legal development for Nirav Modi?

A London court has ordered Nirav Modi to repay over $10.7 million to the Bank of India. He was found personally liable for a loan to a Dubai-based company linked to his Firestar Group.

Why was Nirav Modi ordered to repay the loan?

He had signed a personal guarantee in 2012 for a loan from the Bank of India to Firestar Diamond FZE. The company defaulted on its obligations, making him personally liable.

Is this ruling connected to the PNB fraud case?

No, this judgment is separate from the high-profile Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud proceedings. It specifically addresses financial obligations that arose after the collapse of Modi's business empire.

What arguments did Modi make against repaying the loan?

Modi's legal team argued the guarantee couldn't be enforced and that repayment notices weren't properly served or received by him while he was outside India.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 24 Jun 2026 12:57 PM (IST)
Tags :
UK Court Nirav Modi Latest News Nirav Modi Bank Of India BOI Nirav Modi Repayment Order Nirav Modi Loan Recovery Case PNB Scam Accused Nirav Modi UK Case Firestar Diamond FZE Bank Of India Recovery
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
Nirav Modi Loses UK Loan Recovery Battle, Ordered To Repay $10.7 Million To Bank Of India
UK Court Orders Nirav Modi To Repay $10.7 Million To Bank Of India In Fresh Blow
Business
What's Next For Adani? AI, Energy And Infrastructure Top Gautam Adani's Growth Agenda
What's Next For Adani? Gautam Adani Reveals The Group's Biggest Growth Bets
Business
What's Changing At Adani Group? Gautam Adani Unveils Big Changes To Organisation
What's Changing At Adani Group? Gautam Adani Unveils Big Changes To Organisation
Business
Buying A Home Or Planning Retirement? Why Many Young Investors Get This Big Decision Wrong
Buying A Home Or Planning Retirement? Why Many Young Investors Get This Big Decision Wrong
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Prashant Kishor Meets Bharat Tiwari's Family Ahead of Mahapanchayat in Bhojpur
Mumbai Rains Turn Fatal: Passenger Stabbed to Death in Local Train Amid Monsoon Chaos
Breaking: Swami Prasad Maurya's Remarks on Ram Temple Trigger Political and Religious Storm
Ram Temple Donation Row: Court Hearing Today, Champat Rai Seen Active Amid Probe
Pune Crime: Pune Builder’s Son Murder Case: Fiancée and Alleged Lover Arrested
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget