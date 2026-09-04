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English NewsBusinessNifty50 Near 24,000 Forms Gravestone Doji: Is A Bearish Reversal Ahead?

Nifty50 Near 24,000 Forms Gravestone Doji: Is A Bearish Reversal Ahead?

This candle basically tells you the market got rejected up top, and sellers are clearly getting active near the 24,000 marks.

Written By : Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ) |  Updated at : 04 Sep 2026 11:26 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Nifty50 formed gravestone doji, indicating seller control near 24,000.
  • Index trades below key EMAs, signifying persistent short-term weakness.
  • Momentum indicators show weakness; RSI remains below neutral 50.

Nifty50 Forms Gravestone Doji as Sellers Take Control Near 24,000 Nifty opened on a positive note and even touched 24,005.75, but that recovery just couldn't hold at the higher levels - sellers stepped in and pushed the index back down.

It eventually closed at 23,897.70, forming what's called a gravestone doji on the daily chart.

This candle basically tells you the market got rejected up top, and sellers are clearly getting active near the 24,000 marks.

Since the close is happening right near the support zone, Monday’s session becomes important - either buyers manage to defend this area, or the selling pressure keeps building.

Price Stays Below Key EMAs, Keeping the Short-Term Trend Weak

The overall setup still looks a bit shaky, with Nifty trading below its short and medium-term EMAs on the daily chart.

The 20-EMA and 50-EMA are sitting around 24,139–24,151, and the 100-EMA is a bit higher near 24,182 - so the 24,150–24,200 zone becomes the immediate hurdle for any recovery.

Even on the hourly chart, it's the same story: every time price tries to climb back toward the EMA cluster, sellers show up.

For things to really improve, Nifty would need a proper close above 24,150.

RSI Signals Weak Momentum, While 23,800-24,000 Remains Crucial

Momentum indicators aren't doing the bulls any favors either.

Daily RSI is sitting around 38, well below the neutral 50 mark, which tells you buying strength just isn't there yet.

Hourly RSI is a little better at 42, but the 15-minute RSI has actually slipped below 37, showing weakness is visible across all the shorter timeframes too.

The key zone to watch now is 23,800–24,000 - as long as buyers hold this, Nifty could stay range-bound and attempt a recovery.

But if this zone breaks decisively, there's a real chance of more downside from here.  

Disclaimer: The article is for informational purposes only and not investment advice.

(“Disclaimer: This article uses information originally published by Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ). The views expressed are those of the original authors and not necessarily of ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. This content is provided for general informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, legal or tax advice. Readers are advised to conduct their own research and/or consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be treated as investment advice. ABP Network, its employees and associates shall not be responsible or liable for any losses or damages arising directly or indirectly from the use of or reliance on this article or any information contained herein.”)

Frequently Asked Questions

What does the gravestone doji on the Nifty50 chart signify?

The gravestone doji indicates that the market got rejected at higher levels, with sellers becoming active near the 24,000 mark. It suggests that buying strength couldn't be sustained.

What is the current short-term trend for Nifty50?

The overall setup for Nifty50 looks shaky, as it is trading below its short and medium-term Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs). This indicates a weak short-term trend.

What resistance level must Nifty50 overcome for a recovery?

For things to truly improve, Nifty50 would need a proper close above 24,150. The 24,150–24,200 zone acts as an immediate hurdle due to EMAs.

What is the crucial support zone to watch for Nifty50?

The key zone to watch now is 23,800–24,000. If buyers can hold this area, Nifty could stay range-bound and attempt a recovery.

What do the momentum indicators suggest about Nifty50?

Momentum indicators, like the Daily RSI at 38 (below neutral 50), suggest that buying strength is currently not present. Weakness is visible across shorter timeframes as well.

About the author Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ)

Established in 1986, Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ) has a long-standing presence in India’s equity markets. DSIJ's approach reflects decades of observing market behaviour and business cycles. DSIJ aligns fundamental strength with price action, keeping timing and risk discipline at the core. Research follows a structured and considered approach, with capital preservation given equal importance as returns, for investors and traders seeking depth beyond short-term market noise. SEBI Registered Research Analyst (INH000006396).

 
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Published at : 04 Sep 2026 11:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
Stocks 000 Nifty Nifty50 Near 24 Gravestone Doji Bearish Reversal Ahead
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