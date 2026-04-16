The BSE Sensex closed at 77,949, down 161.44 points, and the Nifty ended at 24,196.75, falling over 34 points.
Stock Markets End Slightly Lower, Sensex Ends At 77,949, Nifty Tests 24,200
Developments surrounding the US-Iran conflict continue to drive market sentiment, with investors closely tracking negotiations ahead of the April 21 ceasefire deadline.
- Indian markets opened strong, Sensex gained 400 points.
- US-Iran talks and ceasefire deadline are market drivers.
- Investor wealth rose significantly in the previous session.
The Indian benchmark indices settled at 77,949 declining 161.44 points and the Nifty ended at 24,196.75 falling more than 34 points at 3:30 PM.
Previously, during the early morning session, the BSE Sensex started the day above 78,550, climbing more than 400 points, while the NSE Nifty50 opened trading over 24,300, jumping a little over 100 points, as of 9:15 AM.
US-Iran Talks In Focus As Markets Eye Ceasefire Deadline
Developments surrounding the US-Iran conflict continue to drive market sentiment, with investors closely tracking negotiations ahead of the April 21 ceasefire deadline.
Sentiment has improved amid expectations of a potential breakthrough, with reports indicating that Iran may permit limited shipping movement through parts of the Strait of Hormuz as part of ongoing discussions.
Any concrete progress towards a deal is viewed as a positive trigger, particularly for oil-importing economies such as India, as it could ease supply-side pressures and help stabilise crude prices.
Previous Session: Sharp Rally Lifts Investor Wealth
Domestic markets witnessed a strong rebound in the previous session, significantly boosting investor wealth.
The BSE Sensex surged 1,263.67 points, or 1.64 per cent, to close at 78,111.24, after touching an intraday high of 78,270.42.
The rally added approximately Rs 9.41 lakh crore to the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies.
The gains were supported by renewed optimism around diplomatic engagement between the US and Iran, which helped ease concerns over potential disruptions in global oil supply.
Oil Prices Remain Elevated
Crude oil prices continue to remain in focus, with Brent crude trading near $95.72 per barrel, up nearly 1 per cent.
While prices have stabilised compared to earlier spikes, markets are closely monitoring developments in the Strait of Hormuz, given its critical role in global energy supply chains.
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Frequently Asked Questions
How did the Indian benchmark indices perform today?
What is influencing the current market sentiment?
Market sentiment is being driven by US-Iran talks and expectations of a ceasefire deadline approaching on April 21st.
What positive developments are anticipated from the US-Iran talks?
There are expectations of a potential breakthrough, with reports suggesting Iran might allow limited shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.
How did the previous trading session impact investor wealth?
The previous session saw a sharp rally, with the BSE Sensex surging 1,263.67 points, adding approximately Rs 9.41 lakh crore to market capitalization.
What is the current status of crude oil prices?
Crude oil prices remain elevated, with Brent crude trading near $95.72 per barrel, up nearly 1 percent, and markets are monitoring the Strait of Hormuz.