Stock Markets End Slightly Lower, Sensex Ends At 77,949, Nifty Tests 24,200

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Indian markets opened strong, Sensex gained 400 points.

US-Iran talks and ceasefire deadline are market drivers.

Investor wealth rose significantly in the previous session.

The Indian benchmark indices settled at 77,949 declining 161.44 points and the Nifty ended at 24,196.75 falling more than 34 points at 3:30 PM.

Previously, during the early morning session, the BSE Sensex started the day above 78,550, climbing more than 400 points, while the NSE Nifty50 opened trading over 24,300, jumping a little over 100 points, as of 9:15 AM.

US-Iran Talks In Focus As Markets Eye Ceasefire Deadline

Developments surrounding the US-Iran conflict continue to drive market sentiment, with investors closely tracking negotiations ahead of the April 21 ceasefire deadline.

Sentiment has improved amid expectations of a potential breakthrough, with reports indicating that Iran may permit limited shipping movement through parts of the Strait of Hormuz as part of ongoing discussions.

Any concrete progress towards a deal is viewed as a positive trigger, particularly for oil-importing economies such as India, as it could ease supply-side pressures and help stabilise crude prices.

Previous Session: Sharp Rally Lifts Investor Wealth

Domestic markets witnessed a strong rebound in the previous session, significantly boosting investor wealth.

The BSE Sensex surged 1,263.67 points, or 1.64 per cent, to close at 78,111.24, after touching an intraday high of 78,270.42.

The rally added approximately Rs 9.41 lakh crore to the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies.

The gains were supported by renewed optimism around diplomatic engagement between the US and Iran, which helped ease concerns over potential disruptions in global oil supply.

Oil Prices Remain Elevated

Crude oil prices continue to remain in focus, with Brent crude trading near $95.72 per barrel, up nearly 1 per cent.

While prices have stabilised compared to earlier spikes, markets are closely monitoring developments in the Strait of Hormuz, given its critical role in global energy supply chains.