New 2025 Honda CR-V Hybrid First Look Review: More Than 900 km Range And Coming To India?

New 2025 Honda CR-V Hybrid First Look Review: More Than 900 km Range And Coming To India?

The hybrid CR-V boasts a spacious, high-quality interior and a fuel-efficient petrol-electric powertrain. While the RS variant is unlikely, the standard model's design and hybrid tech could position it as premium.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 01 Nov 2025 03:16 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Honda yesterday revealed its aggressive new plans for India, which include the potential launch of CBU products. While not confirmed, it seems obvious that the new CR-V is most likely coming to India.

At the Tokyo Motor Show, we got a good look at the new CR-V hybrid for the Japan market. This RS-spec model won’t come, but the design is crisp and handsome, with plenty of presence thanks to its near 4.7m length. The RS model shown here looks more aggressive, while the standard model has a flatter look yet retains the traditional CR-V rear styling.


New 2025 Honda CR-V Hybrid First Look Review: More Than 900 km Range And Coming To India?

Design, Cabin And Hybrid Powertrain

Inside, the cabin feels high quality and functional — typical of Honda — while the CR-V-like console with buttons remains. The screen might be on the smaller side, but the quality of the knobs and the overall fit and finish stand out. Space is abundant, offering more room than some of the current big SUVs in this class.


New 2025 Honda CR-V Hybrid First Look Review: More Than 900 km Range And Coming To India?

The hybrid CR-V uses a petrol-electric combination with a range of about 900 km, which is impressive. The hybrid setup makes sense for India, potentially positioning it as a rival to models like the Toyota Innova Hycross in some respects. Of course, bringing a hybrid model through the imported route will increase costs, but hybrid technology is a Honda strength that should be leveraged more in India.


New 2025 Honda CR-V Hybrid First Look Review: More Than 900 km Range And Coming To India?

A Potential Halo Model

At first impression, the CR-V comes across as a premium SUV that carries Honda’s typical precision, generous space, and strong road presence. If brought in as a CBU, the new CR-V could serve as a halo model for the brand.


New 2025 Honda CR-V Hybrid First Look Review: More Than 900 km Range And Coming To India?

Published at : 01 Nov 2025 03:16 PM (IST)
Honda CR-V
