FPI Ownership In Indian Equities Hits 15-Year Low. What's Driving The Exit?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom FPI outflows are fueled by rupee depreciation, rising hedging costs.

High valuations and lagging earnings deter foreign equity investment.

Declining FDI signals deeper long-term concerns for India's economy.

The dominant narrative in financial circles right now is comfortingly clean: foreign portfolio investors are leaving India because global capital is rotating, chasing AI-driven rallies in Taiwan and South Korea, pricing in the SpaceX IPO frenzy, retreating to U.S. Treasuries in a high-yield world. It’s elegant. It’s partially true. And it’s dangerously incomplete.

Start with the rupee. It has depreciated nearly 10 per cent over the past year, sliding towards Rs 95.5 against the dollar. For a dollar-denominated FPI, this is not a footnote, it is the headline. A 10 per cent equity gain in rupee terms can be entirely wiped out by currency erosion. A persistently weakening rupee reflects import stress, a widening current account deficit aggravated by Brent crude climbing towards USD 95–105 per barrel, and an RBI that has struggled to hold the line.

Hedging costs on INR exposure have risen, quietly eroding the return case before a position is evaluated. That is domestic friction, not global noise. Then there are the earnings. The global rotation argument implicitly assumes India’s fundamentals are sound and that outflows are cosmetic. They are not.

FPI ownership in Indian equities is at a 15-year low. When earnings growth lags global peers, and when valuations that were already at a premium to emerging market benchmarks have not corrected enough to compensate, that is not a timing issue. The Nifty 50 is currently trading at nearly 20x trailing earnings, against an MSCI EM forward PE of approximately 13x. A premium of that size demands an earnings growth story that can justify it. That gap has narrowed from its late-2024 peak but remains wide, and markets have not fully priced in that reality.

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That is a domestic confidence problem. But here is what should unsettle the optimists most: it is not just FPI money leaving. Net FDI as a percentage of GDP touched a multi-year low in 2024–25. Foreign Direct Investment is patient, long-horizon capital. It does not rotate on a quarterly basis, chasing interest rate differentials. When FDI falls alongside FPI outflows, you are no longer reading a tactical rebalancing story. You are reading a signal about the medium-term investment case for India.

FDI decisions are made in boardrooms eighteen months ahead of deployment, against assumptions about policy stability, regulatory consistency, and demand trajectory. When those assumptions are in doubt, the capital simply does not arrive. Stagnant private capital expenditure and declining household incomes are not cyclical noise; they are structural concerns. The domestic bid is real. Do not confuse it for vindication. DIIs absorbed over USD 66 billion in 2025, with Mutual Fund flows alone crossing USD 45 billion, fully offsetting FPI selling.

The SIP culture is India’s genuine structural story, and it deserves its moment. But the stress shows up in places retail SIP money does not reach. In the primary markets, anchor book quality on mid-sized IPOs has visibly softened. Marquee FPI names that once anchored aggressively are either absent or taking smaller tranches. That is not a market data point. That is a deal-room observation.

The fact that markets have held up despite FPI selling is evidence of domestic depth, not evidence that FPIs have no reason to leave. A ship staying afloat while being bailed out is not a ship without a leak. What the rotation thesis conveniently ignores is not the destination of capital, but the source of discomfort with India. De-globalisation risks, policy uncertainty in trade negotiations, and the absence of a forward earnings upgrade cycle are India-specific.

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FPIs who typically anchor to India’s long-term growth story were in continuous selling mode for weeks at a stretch; that is not rebalancing. That is reconsideration. The distinction matters because rebalancing corrects itself. Reconsideration requires a response. The argument here is not that India’s long-term story is broken. It is not. The demographic Dividend, the infrastructure build-out, the digital public goods layer, these remain unmatched. But intellectual honesty demands separating signal from soothing narrative. Global capital rotation explains when FPIs sell.

Weakening domestic fundamentals, currency stress, earnings disappointment, declining FDI, explain why they are comfortable doing so. Both are true. Pretending only one is does investors a disservice. The exit door is rarely just one thing. And in India’s case right now, it is propped open from both sides.

(Disclaimer: This article uses information originally published by Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ). The views expressed are those of the original authors and not necessarily of ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. This content is provided for general informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, legal or tax advice. Readers are advised to conduct their own research and/or consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be treated as investment advice. ABP Network, its employees and associates shall not be responsible or liable for any losses or damages arising directly or indirectly from the use of or reliance on this article or any information contained herein.)