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HomeBusinessMutual FundsDalal Street Cheers Possible US-Iran Talks, Sensex Soars 1,100 Points, Nifty Nears 22,900

Dalal Street Cheers Possible US-Iran Talks, Sensex Soars 1,100 Points, Nifty Nears 22,900

The Sensex climbed close to 2 per cent and the Nifty rallied nearly 400 points in the pre-open trading hour, indicating a robust recovery lined up ahead.

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 24 Mar 2026 09:22 AM (IST)
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Indian equity markets are set to open sharply higher on Tuesday, tracking a strong rebound in global equities after signs of easing geopolitical tensions in West Asia lifted investor sentiment.

In the pre-open session at around 9:04 AM, the Sensex was at 74,094.40, up 1,398.01 points or 1.92 per cent, while the Nifty50 stood at 22,882.10, higher by 371.50 points or 1.65 per cent, indicating a strong gap-up start.

The rally follows a sharp turnaround in global markets after the United States signalled a possible pause in hostilities involving Iran.

The BSE Sensex finally opened the session around 73,900, rallying more than 1,100 points, and the NSE Nifty50 started trading near 22,850, soaring over 300 points, as of 9:15 AM.

On the Sensex, the gainers included Asian Paints, IndiGo, Titan, Eternal, and L&T. Meanwhile, PowerGrid and Infosys emerged as the only laggards in the morning.

Global Markets Rally On Diplomatic Signals

Global equities surged after US President Donald Trump indicated that Washington was engaging with Iran, raising hopes of a diplomatic breakthrough.

Wall Street indices responded positively, with the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average rising more than 1 per cent. The shift in sentiment was swift, with markets reversing earlier losses within minutes of the announcement.

Oil prices also reacted sharply, falling from above $112 per barrel to below $100, reflecting easing concerns over immediate supply disruptions.

Oil Prices Cool, But Volatility Persists

Brent crude slipped below the $100 mark after the announcement, offering relief to energy-importing economies such as India.

However, analysts cautioned that the decline may not signal a sustained trend. The broader energy market remains fragile, with supply disruptions still a key concern.

According to estimates cited by the International Energy Agency, global oil supply has dropped by around 11 million barrels per day since the conflict began, making the current disruption more severe than past energy shocks.

Strait Of Hormuz Remains Key Risk

A major area of concern continues to be the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global shipping route through which nearly 30 per cent of the world’s crude oil flows.

Iran has previously threatened to disrupt traffic through the strait, raising fears of renewed supply shocks. Any escalation in this region could quickly reverse the recent cooling in oil prices.

Experts warned that even if tensions ease, restoring normal energy supply chains could take time, keeping markets volatile.

Rally Driven By Hope, Not Certainty

Market participants remain cautious despite the rebound. Analysts noted that the rally is largely driven by expectations of de-escalation rather than confirmed developments on the ground.

Previous instances during the ongoing conflict have shown that brief recoveries in markets were often followed by fresh bouts of volatility after renewed attacks.

There is still no concrete evidence of sustained negotiations between the US and Iran, leaving uncertainty over the longer-term outlook.

Implications For India And Global Economy

For India, the developments carry significant implications given its reliance on crude imports from the Gulf region. Any prolonged disruption could push up fuel prices, widen the current account deficit and add to inflationary pressures. A sustained crisis could also impact global growth, trade flows and currency stability, adding to macroeconomic risks.

While markets have reacted positively to short-term developments, analysts said the broader risks linked to the conflict and energy markets remain firmly in place.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why are Indian equity markets expected to open higher?

Indian equity markets are set for a sharp opening gain, mirroring a strong rebound in global equities. This positive sentiment is driven by signs of easing geopolitical tensions in West Asia.

What caused the rally in global markets?

Global equities surged after the United States indicated a potential pause in hostilities involving Iran. This sparked hopes for a diplomatic breakthrough, positively impacting investor sentiment.

How have oil prices reacted to the news?

Oil prices have fallen sharply, dropping below $100 per barrel. This decline reflects easing concerns over immediate supply disruptions stemming from the geopolitical situation.

Are analysts confident about the sustained decline in oil prices?

Analysts caution that the recent drop in oil prices may not signal a sustained trend. The energy market remains fragile due to ongoing supply disruption concerns.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 24 Mar 2026 09:17 AM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump Share Market Nifty Share Market Today Israel Iran Conflict GIFT Nifty West Asia War West Asia War Over Trump Iran Talks Sensex Reacts
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