Sensex Opens Higher: Check The Top Gaining Stocks In Today's Pre-Open Session

The S&P BSE Sensex opened in the green with a gain of 72 points or 0.09 per cent during the pre-opening bell.
Sensex Opens In Green: These Three Stocks Jumped The Most At The Opening Bell
Indian benchmark indices opened on a positive note in the pre-opening session, with the Sensex gaining 72 points as auto, power and metal stocks traded higher.
- Sensex opened positively, gaining 72 points pre-market bell.
- Metals, power, and auto sectors saw pre-opening gains.
- Syrma, Choice, Voltamp were top BSE pre-opening gainers.
At the pre-opening bell, the frontline index S&P BSE Sensex opened in green with a gain of 72 points or 0.09 per cent. On the sectoral front, in the pre-opening session, metals jumped by 0.10 per cent, power zoomed by 0.19 per cent, and auto surged by 0.22 per cent. Meanwhile, Syrma SGS Technology Ltd, Choice International Ltd and Voltamp Transformers Ltd emerged as the Top Gainers of BSE in the pre-opening session today.
Syrma SGS Technology Ltd, an S&P BSE company, surged 4.45 per cent to trade at Rs 1,423.40 apiece. Choice International Ltd, an S&P BSE company, gained 2.73 per cent to trade at Rs 790.10 apiece. Voltamp Transformers Ltd, an S&P BSE company, advanced 2.49 per cent to trade at Rs 9,613.50 apiece.
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Frequently Asked Questions
How did the S&P BSE Sensex open today?
Which sectors showed growth in the pre-opening session?
In the pre-opening session, metals jumped by 0.10 per cent, power zoomed by 0.19 per cent, and auto surged by 0.22 per cent.
Which companies were the top gainers on BSE in the pre-opening session?
Syrma SGS Technology Ltd, Choice International Ltd, and Voltamp Transformers Ltd were the top gainers on BSE in the pre-opening session.