Sensex Opens Higher: Check The Top Gaining Stocks In Today's Pre-Open Session

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sensex opened positively, gaining 72 points pre-market bell.

Metals, power, and auto sectors saw pre-opening gains.

Syrma, Choice, Voltamp were top BSE pre-opening gainers.

At the pre-opening bell, the frontline index S&P BSE Sensex opened in green with a gain of 72 points or 0.09 per cent. On the sectoral front, in the pre-opening session, metals jumped by 0.10 per cent, power zoomed by 0.19 per cent, and auto surged by 0.22 per cent. Meanwhile, Syrma SGS Technology Ltd, Choice International Ltd and Voltamp Transformers Ltd emerged as the Top Gainers of BSE in the pre-opening session today.

Syrma SGS Technology Ltd, an S&P BSE company, surged 4.45 per cent to trade at Rs 1,423.40 apiece. Choice International Ltd, an S&P BSE company, gained 2.73 per cent to trade at Rs 790.10 apiece. Voltamp Transformers Ltd, an S&P BSE company, advanced 2.49 per cent to trade at Rs 9,613.50 apiece.