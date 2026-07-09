Sensex Opens Higher: Check The Top Gaining Stocks In Today's Pre-Open Session

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsBusinessMutual FundsSensex Opens In Green: These Three Stocks Jumped The Most At The Opening Bell

Sensex Opens In Green: These Three Stocks Jumped The Most At The Opening Bell

Indian benchmark indices opened on a positive note in the pre-opening session, with the Sensex gaining 72 points as auto, power and metal stocks traded higher.

Written By : Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ) |  Updated at : 09 Jul 2026 09:53 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Sensex opened positively, gaining 72 points pre-market bell.
  • Metals, power, and auto sectors saw pre-opening gains.
  • Syrma, Choice, Voltamp were top BSE pre-opening gainers.

At the pre-opening bell, the frontline index S&P BSE Sensex opened in green with a gain of 72 points or 0.09 per cent. On the sectoral front, in the pre-opening session, metals jumped by 0.10 per cent, power zoomed by 0.19 per cent, and auto surged by 0.22 per cent. Meanwhile, Syrma SGS Technology Ltd, Choice International Ltd and Voltamp Transformers Ltd emerged as the Top Gainers of BSE in the pre-opening session today.

Syrma SGS Technology Ltd, an S&P BSE company, surged 4.45 per cent to trade at Rs 1,423.40 apiece. Choice International Ltd, an S&P BSE company, gained 2.73 per cent to trade at Rs 790.10 apiece. Voltamp Transformers Ltd, an S&P BSE company, advanced 2.49 per cent to trade at Rs 9,613.50 apiece. 

(“Disclaimer: This article uses information originally published by Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ). The views expressed are those of the original authors and not necessarily of ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. This content is provided for general informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, legal or tax advice. Readers are advised to conduct their own research and/or consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be treated as investment advice. ABP Network, its employees and associates shall not be responsible or liable for any losses or damages arising directly or indirectly from the use of or reliance on this article or any information contained herein.”)

Frequently Asked Questions

How did the S&P BSE Sensex open today?

The S&P BSE Sensex opened in the green with a gain of 72 points or 0.09 per cent during the pre-opening bell.

Which sectors showed growth in the pre-opening session?

In the pre-opening session, metals jumped by 0.10 per cent, power zoomed by 0.19 per cent, and auto surged by 0.22 per cent.

Which companies were the top gainers on BSE in the pre-opening session?

Syrma SGS Technology Ltd, Choice International Ltd, and Voltamp Transformers Ltd were the top gainers on BSE in the pre-opening session.

About the author Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ)

Established in 1986, Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ) has a long-standing presence in India’s equity markets. DSIJ's approach reflects decades of observing market behaviour and business cycles. DSIJ aligns fundamental strength with price action, keeping timing and risk discipline at the core. Research follows a structured and considered approach, with capital preservation given equal importance as returns, for investors and traders seeking depth beyond short-term market noise. SEBI Registered Research Analyst (INH000006396).

 
Read More
Published at : 09 Jul 2026 09:53 AM (IST)
Tags :
Sensex Nifty Stocks In Focus Top Stocks Today
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Mutual Funds
Sensex Opens In Green: These Three Stocks Jumped The Most At The Opening Bell
Sensex Opens Higher: Check The Top Gaining Stocks In Today's Pre-Open Session
Mutual Funds
Stock Markets Hopeful Amid US-Iran Tensions: Sensex Nears 76,700, Nifty About 100 Points Up
Stock Markets Hopeful Amid US-Iran Tensions: Sensex Nears 76,700, Nifty About 100 Points Up
Mutual Funds
Best Financial Services Mutual Funds: Top 5 Schemes With Up To 20% One-Year Returns
Best Financial Services Mutual Funds: Top 5 Schemes With Up To 20% One-Year Returns
Mutual Funds
US-Iran Ceasefire Over? Stock Markets Bleed, Sensex Over 350 Points Down, Nifty Under 24,300
US-Iran Ceasefire Over? Stock Markets Bleed, Sensex Over 350 Points Down, Nifty Under 24,300
Advertisement

Videos

Ayodhya Watch: Govind Dev Giri Meets Champat Rai as Temple Donation Probe Draws Fresh Focus
Global Flash: Iran Rejects Trump’s Warning as New Statements Signal Rising Diplomatic Tensions
Global Alert: Strategic Iranian Sites Hit as Fresh Gulf Escalation Raises Global Security Concerns
Global Tension: US-Iran Frictions Deepen as Regional Security Concerns Rise During State Funeral
Monsoon Alert: Torrential Rain Floods Cities as Rising Waters Leave Large Parts of India Struggling
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget