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HomeBusinessMutual FundsTop Stocks To Watch: EIEL Jumps 6%, SpiceJet, Mahindra Lifespace Gain In Weak Market

Top Stocks To Watch: EIEL Jumps 6%, SpiceJet, Mahindra Lifespace Gain In Weak Market

Stock Market Watchlist: Despite a weak start for the broader market, select stocks bucked the trend in pre-open trade.

By : Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ) | Updated at : 13 Apr 2026 11:05 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Sensex opened lower, with metals, power, auto sectors declining.
  • EIEL Ltd gained, securing ₹972 crore EPC orders.
  • SpiceJet and Mahindra Lifespace Developers saw share price gains.

At the pre-opening bell, the frontline index S&P BSE Sensex opened in red with a loss of 1,613.09 points or 2.08 per cent. On the sectoral front, in the pre-opening session, metals slipped by 1.75 per cent, power plunged by 1.67 per cent, and auto dropped by 2.66 per cent. Meanwhile, EIEL Ltd, SpiceJet Ltd and Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd emerged as the Top Gainers of BSE in the pre-opening session today.  

EIEL Ltd, an S&P BSE company, surged 6.75 per cent to trade at Rs 185.05 apiece. Enviro Infra Engineers Ltd has received two domestic EPC orders from the Swachh Maharashtra Mission Directorate under Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban) 2.0, with a combined value of Rs 972.19 crore. The projects, spanning Pune and Nashik, involve development of STPs and sewer networks across 306 urban local bodies and are to be executed within 24 months.

SpiceJet Ltd, an S&P BSE company, gained 4.97 per cent to trade at Rs 12.88 apiece. The company has not made any significant announcements of late. Hence, the rally in the share price could be driven purely by the market forces. 

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd, an S&P BSE company, rose 2.47 per cent to trade at Rs 353 apiece. The company has not made any significant announcements of late. Hence, the rally in the share price could be driven purely by the market forces.

(Disclaimer: This article uses information originally published by Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ). The views expressed are those of the original authors and not necessarily of ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. This content is provided for general informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, legal or tax advice. Readers are advised to conduct their own research and/or consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be treated as investment advice. ABP Network, its employees and associates shall not be responsible or liable for any losses or damages arising directly or indirectly from the use of or reliance on this article or any information contained herein.)

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Frequently Asked Questions

How did the S&P BSE Sensex perform in the pre-opening bell?

The S&P BSE Sensex opened in red, showing a loss of 1,613.09 points or 2.08 percent during the pre-opening session.

Which sectors saw declines in the pre-opening session?

Metals, power, and auto sectors experienced declines in the pre-opening session, slipping by 1.75 percent, 1.67 percent, and 2.66 percent respectively.

What are the top gainers of BSE in the pre-opening session?

EIEL Ltd, SpiceJet Ltd, and Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd emerged as the Top Gainers of BSE in the pre-opening session.

What recent orders has EIEL Ltd received?

EIEL Ltd received two domestic EPC orders from the Swachh Maharashtra Mission Directorate for projects in Pune and Nashik, valued at Rs 972.19 crore.

What is the reason for the stock price rally in SpiceJet Ltd and Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd?

Both SpiceJet Ltd and Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd have not made significant announcements recently. Their stock price rallies are likely driven by market forces.

About the author Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ)

Established in 1986, Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ) has a long-standing presence in India’s equity markets. DSIJ's approach reflects decades of observing market behaviour and business cycles. DSIJ aligns fundamental strength with price action, keeping timing and risk discipline at the core. Research follows a structured and considered approach, with capital preservation given equal importance as returns, for investors and traders seeking depth beyond short-term market noise. SEBI Registered Research Analyst (INH000006396).

 
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Published at : 13 Apr 2026 11:05 AM (IST)
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