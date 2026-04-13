Top Stocks To Watch: EIEL Jumps 6%, SpiceJet, Mahindra Lifespace Gain In Weak Market

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sensex opened lower, with metals, power, auto sectors declining.

EIEL Ltd gained, securing ₹972 crore EPC orders.

SpiceJet and Mahindra Lifespace Developers saw share price gains.

At the pre-opening bell, the frontline index S&P BSE Sensex opened in red with a loss of 1,613.09 points or 2.08 per cent. On the sectoral front, in the pre-opening session, metals slipped by 1.75 per cent, power plunged by 1.67 per cent, and auto dropped by 2.66 per cent. Meanwhile, EIEL Ltd, SpiceJet Ltd and Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd emerged as the Top Gainers of BSE in the pre-opening session today.

EIEL Ltd, an S&P BSE company, surged 6.75 per cent to trade at Rs 185.05 apiece. Enviro Infra Engineers Ltd has received two domestic EPC orders from the Swachh Maharashtra Mission Directorate under Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban) 2.0, with a combined value of Rs 972.19 crore. The projects, spanning Pune and Nashik, involve development of STPs and sewer networks across 306 urban local bodies and are to be executed within 24 months.

SpiceJet Ltd, an S&P BSE company, gained 4.97 per cent to trade at Rs 12.88 apiece. The company has not made any significant announcements of late. Hence, the rally in the share price could be driven purely by the market forces.

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd, an S&P BSE company, rose 2.47 per cent to trade at Rs 353 apiece. The company has not made any significant announcements of late. Hence, the rally in the share price could be driven purely by the market forces.

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