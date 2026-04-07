Stock Watch Today: Adani Green, Kalyan Jewellers, L&T Finance In Spotlight

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





India’s benchmark indices, the Nifty 50 and the Sensex, rebounded sharply on Monday, April 6, reclaiming lost ground amid reports that Iran and the U.S. have received a proposal aimed at ending hostilities with an immediate ceasefire. The Nifty 50 opened about 67 points higher, tracking early optimism, even as U.S. President Donald Trump warned Iran over the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

As the session progressed, sentiment strengthened further, and the index surged over 1 per cent during midday trade to briefly touch the 23,000 mark on hopes of easing geopolitical tensions. By the close, the Nifty 50 settled higher by 255.15 points, or 1.12 per cent, at 22,968.25.

The Sensex advanced 787.30 points, or 1.07 per cent, to end at 74,106.85. The Bank Nifty outperformed frontline indices, rising over 2 per cent to close at 52,609.10. Meanwhile, the Indian volatility gauge, India VIX, remained steady near the 25.5 mark.

Top 3 price-volume breakout stocks: V-Mart Retail Ltd witnessed a strong trading session with the stock currently trading at Rs 602, compared to its previous close of Rs 544.9, reflecting a gain of 10.48 per cent. The stock recorded traded volume of around 4.53 crore shares, indicating increased market participation alongside the price movement. It has delivered returns of 31.47 per cent from its 52-week low, suggesting recovery momentum, while it remains below its 52-week high of Rs 945.

The price action along with volume points to a price volume breakout during the session. Senco Gold Ltd is currently trading at Rs 320.5 against its previous close of Rs 288.8, registering a rise of 10.98 per cent. The traded volume stood at about 3.74 crore shares, highlighting a noticeable pickup in activity. The stock has posted returns of 16.12 per cent from its 52-week low and is still below its 52-week high of Rs 405.7. The combination of price movement and volume indicates a price volume breakout with a volume spike.

EIH Ltd is currently trading at Rs 302.95, up from its previous close of Rs 288.2, marking a gain of 5.12 per cent. The stock saw traded volume of nearly 3.29 crore shares, reflecting active participation during the session. It has delivered returns of 11.73 per cent from its 52-week low and remains below its 52-week high of Rs 434.8. The price movement supported by higher volume suggests a price volume breakout during the day. Following is a list of stocks with a strong positive breakout:

Sr. Stock Name %Chg Price Volume

1 V-Mart Retail Ltd 12.40% 612.45 4,52,75,280

2 Senco Gold Ltd 12.00% 323.45 3,73,52,103

3 EIH Ltd 5.34% 303.60 3,29,32,881

4 Zydus Wellness Ltd 14.96% 509.35 2,86,57,788

5 Vishal Mega Mart Ltd 5.43% 113.74 2,52,29,496

6 RBL Bank Ltd 5.70% 318.15 2,27,71,700

7 Vikran Engineering Ltd 7.18% 59.38 2,09,68,901

8 Adani Green Energy Ltd 7.61% 921.10 1,31,13,062

9 Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd 6.59% 420.35 1,22,51,118

10 L&T Finance Ltd 6.28% 255.45 1,16,79,100

(Disclaimer: This article uses information originally published by Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ). The views expressed are those of the original authors and not necessarily of ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. This content is provided for general informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, legal or tax advice. Readers are advised to conduct their own research and/or consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be treated as investment advice. ABP Network, its employees and associates shall not be responsible or liable for any losses or damages arising directly or indirectly from the use of or reliance on this article or any information contained herein.)