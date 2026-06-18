HFCL Shares Rise Over 3% On Rs 2,666 Crore BharatNet Order; Sensex Opens Lower

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sensex opened slightly lower; metals, power, auto sectors gained.

SJS Enterprises, Gokaldas Exports surged without specific announcements.

HFCL secured Rs 2,666 crore BharatNet Phase-III contract.

At the pre-opening bell, the frontline index S&P BSE Sensex opened in the red with a loss of 23.96 points or 0.03 per cent. On the sectoral front, in the pre-opening session, metals jumped by 0.18 per cent, power zoomed by 0.17 per cent, and auto surged by 0.25 per cent. Meanwhile, SJS Enterprises Ltd, HFCL Ltd and Gokaldas Exports Ltd emerged as the Top Gainers on the BSE today.

SJS Enterprises Ltd, an S&P BSE company, surged 3.75 per cent to trade at Rs 2,279.95 apiece. The company has not made any significant announcements of late. Hence, the rally in the share price could be driven purely by the market forces. HFCL Ltd, an S&P BSE company, gained 3.58 per cent to trade at Rs 197.00 apiece.

Also Read : Share Markets Remain Unsure As US-Iran Sign Deal, Sensex 80 Points Down, Nifty Tests 24K

HFCL Ltd has secured a contract worth approximately Rs 2,666.09 crore from Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) for the BharatNet Phase-III project in the Uttar Pradesh (West) Telecom Circle. The project involves the supply, installation and commissioning of telecom equipment, creation of an optical fiber cable network, and maintenance for 10 years, including a one-year warranty period.

This order is in addition to the Rs 2,167.65 crore contract awarded by RVNL in January 2025 for BharatNet Phase-III projects in Uttar Pradesh (East) and Uttar Pradesh (West). Gokaldas Exports Ltd, an S&P BSE company, advanced 2.85 per cent to trade at Rs 749.85 apiece. The company has not made any significant announcements of late. Hence, the rally in the share price could be driven purely by the market forces.

(“Disclaimer: This article uses information originally published by Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ). The views expressed are those of the original authors and not necessarily of ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. This content is provided for general informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, legal or tax advice. Readers are advised to conduct their own research and/or consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be treated as investment advice. ABP Network, its employees and associates shall not be responsible or liable for any losses or damages arising directly or indirectly from the use of or reliance on this article or any information contained herein.”)