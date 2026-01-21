Dalal Street Sees Red, Sensex Inches Closer To 82k, Nifty Remains Volatile

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeBusinessMutual FundsDalal Street Sees Red, Sensex Inches Closer To 82k, Nifty Remains Volatile

In the pre-open session, the Sensex plummeted 500 points and stood at 81,679, and the Nifty tested 24,950, around 9:02 AM.

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 21 Jan 2026 09:17 AM (IST)

The Indian stock markets weren’t able to shake off the negative sentiment prevalent in equities on Wednesday morning. The BSE Sensex started the day near 82k, crashing a little over 100 points, while the NSE Nifty50 touched 25,200, taking a hit of 25 points, as of 9:15 AM.

Notably, both equity benchmarks witnessed a heavy session on Tuesday, where the Sensex nosedived more than 1,000 points and sank below the 83k level. This downfall could be attributed to the widespread selloff tracking weak global markets and worsening geopolitical tensions. Further, the rupee also continued its depreciatory slide and foreign fund outflows impacted sentiment in the market.

The escalating tensions between US President Donald Trump and the EU over tariffs and Greenland added to the negative outlook prevalent among investors.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 21 Jan 2026 09:17 AM (IST)
Donald Trump Sensex Stock Market Greenland GIFT Nifty Share Markets Today
