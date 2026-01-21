Dalal Street Sees Red, Sensex Inches Closer To 82k, Nifty Remains Volatile

The Indian stock markets weren’t able to shake off the negative sentiment prevalent in equities on Wednesday morning. The BSE Sensex started the day near 82k, crashing a little over 100 points, while the NSE Nifty50 touched 25,200, taking a hit of 25 points, as of 9:15 AM.

In the pre-open session, the Sensex plummeted 500 points and stood at 81,679, and the Nifty tested 24,950, around 9:02 AM.

Notably, both equity benchmarks witnessed a heavy session on Tuesday, where the Sensex nosedived more than 1,000 points and sank below the 83k level. This downfall could be attributed to the widespread selloff tracking weak global markets and worsening geopolitical tensions. Further, the rupee also continued its depreciatory slide and foreign fund outflows impacted sentiment in the market.

The escalating tensions between US President Donald Trump and the EU over tariffs and Greenland added to the negative outlook prevalent among investors.