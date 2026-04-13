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HomeBusinessMutual FundsStock Market Today: GIFT Nifty Drops As Oil Crosses $100 After US Blockade Move

Stock Market Today: GIFT Nifty Drops As Oil Crosses $100 After US Blockade Move

Indian markets are likely to open lower, with GIFT Nifty signalling sharp losses amid a surge in crude oil prices and escalating US-Iran tensions.

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 13 Apr 2026 08:32 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Geopolitical tensions and rising crude oil prices dampen markets.
  • US naval blockade in Strait of Hormuz escalates conflict.
  • US-Iran talks fail, increasing regional uncertainty.

Indian equity markets are likely to open on a weak note on Monday, as rising geopolitical tensions and a sharp spike in crude oil prices dampen investor sentiment.

Early indicators pointed to a negative start for domestic benchmarks, with GIFT Nifty futures trading at 23,747, down 354 points or 1.47 per cent.

The decline reflects heightened risk aversion among investors following fresh developments in the US-Iran conflict.

Oil Surge Weighs On Sentiment

Crude oil prices jumped sharply after the United States announced a naval blockade in the Strait of Hormuz, a key global energy corridor.

Brent crude surged 6.81 per cent to $101.68 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 7.97 per cent to $104.26. The move has raised concerns over potential disruptions to global energy supply, fuelling inflation worries and weighing on equity markets.

US-Iran Talks Collapse, Tensions Escalate

Market sentiment took a hit after talks between the United States and Iran in Islamabad failed to produce a breakthrough.

The lack of progress has heightened fears that the conflict could drag on, with geopolitical risks intensifying following the US decision to tighten maritime restrictions in the region.

US President Donald Trump announced that naval forces would begin intercepting vessels linked to Iran, signalling a significant escalation in the situation.

Asian Markets Trade Lower

Asian equities declined in early trade, reflecting the cautious global mood.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s Kospi were down 0.71 per cent and 0.75 per cent, respectively, while China’s CSI 300 slipped 0.12 per cent.

The weakness across regional markets suggests a risk-off approach among investors at the start of the week.

Global Cues Remain Mixed

Wall Street ended last week on a mixed note. The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.11 per cent and 0.56 per cent, respectively, while the Nasdaq Composite managed a modest gain of 0.35 per cent.

However, US futures turned lower in early Asian trade, indicating cautious sentiment amid escalating geopolitical developments.

What To Expect In Indian Markets Today

Domestic markets are expected to remain volatile, with direction largely driven by developments in West Asia and movements in crude oil prices.

Analysts said elevated oil prices and geopolitical uncertainty could weigh on investor confidence, while any signs of de-escalation may offer short-term relief.

For now, markets are likely to remain sensitive to global cues, with investors closely tracking headlines around the conflict and energy supply disruptions.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the expected opening for Indian equity markets today?

Indian equity markets are likely to open on a weak note. This is due to rising geopolitical tensions and a sharp spike in crude oil prices dampening investor sentiment.

Why have crude oil prices surged?

Crude oil prices jumped sharply after the United States announced a naval blockade in the Strait of Hormuz. This has raised concerns over potential disruptions to global energy supply.

What led to the escalation of US-Iran tensions?

Talks between the US and Iran in Islamabad failed to produce a breakthrough. The US also decided to tighten maritime restrictions and intercept vessels linked to Iran.

How are Asian markets trading?

Asian equities are declining in early trade, reflecting a cautious global mood. Major indices in Japan, South Korea, and China are all trading lower.

What factors will influence the Indian markets today?

Domestic markets are expected to be volatile, driven by developments in West Asia and crude oil price movements. Geopolitical uncertainty and oil prices could weigh on confidence.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 13 Apr 2026 08:32 AM (IST)
Tags :
Stock Market Stock Markets Today GIFT Nifty West Asia War What To Expect In Markets Today US Iran Ceasefire Us Iran Blockade
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