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HomeBusinessMutual FundsStock Market Pre-Open Gainers Today: Motilal Oswal Jumps 10%, Alkem, NIIT Gain

Stock Market Pre-Open Gainers Today: Motilal Oswal Jumps 10%, Alkem, NIIT Gain

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, Alkem Laboratories Ltd and NIIT Learning Systems Ltd emerged as the Top Gainers of BSE in the pre-opening session today.

By : Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ) | Updated at : 23 Mar 2026 10:21 AM (IST)
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At the pre-opening bell, the frontline index S&P BSE Sensex opened in red with a loss of 800.38 points or 1.07 per cent. On the sectoral front, in the pre-opening session, metals slumped by 1.57 per cent, power plunged by 0.55 per cent, and auto slipped by 1.27 per cent. Meanwhile, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, Alkem Laboratories Ltd and NIIT Learning Systems Ltd emerged as the Top Gainers of BSE in the pre-opening session today.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, an S&P BSE company, surged 9.81 per cent to trade at Rs 1,798.95 apiece. The company has not made any significant announcements of late. Hence, the rally in the share price could be driven purely by the market forces. Alkem Laboratories Ltd, an S&P BSE company, rose 4.25 per cent to trade at Rs 5,481.05 apiece.

Alkem Laboratories Ltd has launched semaglutide injection in India for diabetes and weight management under multiple brands, with a starting weekly cost of Rs 450. The company has received DCGI approval and also introduced a reusable injection pen to reduce treatment costs. NIIT Learning Systems Ltd, an S&P BSE company, gained 3.47 per cent to trade at Rs 308.80 apiece.

NIIT Learning Systems Ltd (NIIT MTS) has been ranked among Training Industry’s Top 20 Custom Content Development Companies for 2026, marking its sixteenth consecutive year on the list. The recognition highlights the company’s strong service quality, innovation, client relationships and consistent business performance.

(Disclaimer: This article uses information originally published by Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ). The views expressed are those of the original authors and not necessarily of ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. This content is provided for general informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, legal or tax advice. Readers are advised to conduct their own research and/or consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be treated as investment advice. ABP Network, its employees and associates shall not be responsible or liable for any losses or damages arising directly or indirectly from the use of or reliance on this article or any information contained herein.)

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Frequently Asked Questions

How did the S&P BSE Sensex perform in the pre-opening session?

The S&P BSE Sensex opened in red with a loss of 800.38 points or 1.07 per cent in the pre-opening session.

Which sectors saw a slump in the pre-opening session?

In the pre-opening session, metals slumped by 1.57 per cent, power plunged by 0.55 per cent, and auto slipped by 1.27 per cent.

What were the top gaining stocks on the BSE in the pre-opening session?

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, Alkem Laboratories Ltd, and NIIT Learning Systems Ltd were the top gaining stocks on the BSE in the pre-opening session.

Why did Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd's share price surge?

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd's share price surged 9.81 per cent, potentially driven by market forces as there were no recent significant announcements.

What new product has Alkem Laboratories Ltd launched in India?

Alkem Laboratories Ltd launched a semaglutide injection for diabetes and weight management in India, with a starting weekly cost of Rs 450.

About the author Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ)

Established in 1986, Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ) has a long-standing presence in India’s equity markets. DSIJ's approach reflects decades of observing market behaviour and business cycles. DSIJ aligns fundamental strength with price action, keeping timing and risk discipline at the core. Research follows a structured and considered approach, with capital preservation given equal importance as returns, for investors and traders seeking depth beyond short-term market noise. SEBI Registered Research Analyst (INH000006396).
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Published at : 23 Mar 2026 10:21 AM (IST)
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Share Market Stock Market Today Motilal Oswal NIIT Alkem Pre-open Gainers
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