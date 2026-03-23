Stock Market Pre-Open Gainers Today: Motilal Oswal Jumps 10%, Alkem, NIIT Gain

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





At the pre-opening bell, the frontline index S&P BSE Sensex opened in red with a loss of 800.38 points or 1.07 per cent. On the sectoral front, in the pre-opening session, metals slumped by 1.57 per cent, power plunged by 0.55 per cent, and auto slipped by 1.27 per cent. Meanwhile, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, Alkem Laboratories Ltd and NIIT Learning Systems Ltd emerged as the Top Gainers of BSE in the pre-opening session today.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, an S&P BSE company, surged 9.81 per cent to trade at Rs 1,798.95 apiece. The company has not made any significant announcements of late. Hence, the rally in the share price could be driven purely by the market forces. Alkem Laboratories Ltd, an S&P BSE company, rose 4.25 per cent to trade at Rs 5,481.05 apiece.

Alkem Laboratories Ltd has launched semaglutide injection in India for diabetes and weight management under multiple brands, with a starting weekly cost of Rs 450. The company has received DCGI approval and also introduced a reusable injection pen to reduce treatment costs. NIIT Learning Systems Ltd, an S&P BSE company, gained 3.47 per cent to trade at Rs 308.80 apiece.

NIIT Learning Systems Ltd (NIIT MTS) has been ranked among Training Industry’s Top 20 Custom Content Development Companies for 2026, marking its sixteenth consecutive year on the list. The recognition highlights the company’s strong service quality, innovation, client relationships and consistent business performance.

(Disclaimer: This article uses information originally published by Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ). The views expressed are those of the original authors and not necessarily of ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. This content is provided for general informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, legal or tax advice. Readers are advised to conduct their own research and/or consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be treated as investment advice. ABP Network, its employees and associates shall not be responsible or liable for any losses or damages arising directly or indirectly from the use of or reliance on this article or any information contained herein.)