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HomeBusinessMutual FundsStock Market Today: These 3 Stocks Hit 20% Upper Circuit In Early Trade

Stock Market Today: These 3 Stocks Hit 20% Upper Circuit In Early Trade

Shares price of DCM Financial Services Ltd, an S&P BSE listed company, surged 20% to trade at Rs 6.78 apiece, hitting the upper circuit during today’s trading session.

By : Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ) | Updated at : 13 Mar 2026 02:38 PM (IST)
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At the pre-opening bell, the frontline index S&P BSE Sensex opened in red with a gain of 575.41 points or 0.78 per cent. On the sectoral front, in the pre-opening session, metals jumped by -0.54 per cent, power plunged by 0.10 per cent, and auto slipped by -1.09 per cent.

Meanwhile, GITARENEW, DCMFINSERV, and SBLI emerged as the Top Gainers on the BSE today, with each stock hitting the 20% Upper Circuit during the trading session. Share price of SBL Infratech Ltd, an S&P BSE listed company, surged 20% to trade at Rs 37.20 apiece, hitting the upper circuit during today’s trading session.

The stock emerged as one of the top gainers on the BSE, witnessing strong buying interest from investors. Shares price of DCM Financial Services Ltd, an S&P BSE listed company, surged 20% to trade at Rs 6.78 apiece, hitting the upper circuit during today’s trading session. The stock emerged as one of the top gainers on the BSE, witnessing strong buying interest from investors.

Share price of Gita Renewable Energy Ltd, an S&P BSE listed company, surged 20% to trade at Rs 94.26 apiece, hitting the upper circuit during today’s trading session. The sharp rise in the stock price placed the company among the top gainers on the BSE, attracting strong investor interest.

(Disclaimer: This article uses information originally published by Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ). The views expressed are those of the original authors and not necessarily of ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. This content is provided for general informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, legal or tax advice. Readers are advised to conduct their own research and/or consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be treated as investment advice. ABP Network, its employees and associates shall not be responsible or liable for any losses or damages arising directly or indirectly from the use of or reliance on this article or any information contained herein.)

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Frequently Asked Questions

How did the S&P BSE Sensex perform in the pre-opening bell?

The S&P BSE Sensex opened in red with a gain of 575.41 points or 0.78 percent in the pre-opening bell.

Which stocks were the top gainers on the BSE today?

GITARENEW, DCMFINSERV, and SBLI emerged as the top gainers on the BSE, with each stock hitting the 20% Upper Circuit.

What was the trading price of SBL Infratech Ltd when it hit the upper circuit?

The share price of SBL Infratech Ltd surged 20% to trade at Rs 37.20 apiece, hitting the upper circuit.

What sector experienced a significant plunge during the pre-opening session?

The auto sector slipped by -1.09 percent during the pre-opening session.

Published at : 13 Mar 2026 02:38 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sensex Share Market Stock Market Today Early Trade
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