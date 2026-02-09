Dalal Street Gears Up For A Rally, Sensex 600 Points Higher, Nifty Crosses 25,800

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Indian equity markets signalled a firm start to the week on Monday.

The BSE Sensex rang the opening bell near 84,200, soaring nearly 600 points, while the NSE Nifty50 opened the session above 25,800, climbing more than 100 points, as of 9:15 AM.

Both benchmark indices traded in the green during the pre-opening session, pointing to a potentially robust session ahead. At 9:05 AM, the Sensex was up 121.50 points, or 0.15 per cent, at 83,701.90, while the Nifty advanced 167.30 points, or 0.65 per cent, to 25,861.00. The early gains come after a strong rally last week and reflect improving sentiment amid supportive domestic and global triggers.

PowerGrid, Bajaj Finance, ITC, Trent, and HUL emerged among the laggards on the Sensex, while the gainers included SBI, Titan, Eternal, Tata Steel, and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

In the broader markets, the Nifty Microcap250 dominated in green and soared 1.30 per cent. Sectorally, the Nifty FMCG stood out as the only index in red and slipped 0.19 per cent. Meanwhile, the PSU Bank and Media indices led the rally and jumped 3.36 per cent and 2.24 per cent respectively.

Pre-Open Strength After Strong Weekly Rally

The positive pre-opening momentum follows a solid performance last week, when the BSE benchmark surged 2,857.46 points, or 3.53 per cent, while the Nifty climbed 868.25 points, or 3.49 per cent. The sharp weekly advance has raised expectations of continued buying interest, although analysts caution that markets may remain event-driven.

With the Union Budget 2026 and the RBI’s recent monetary policy decisions largely absorbed by investors, market participants have shifted their focus towards the implementation of policy measures, capital expenditure execution and the pace of actual spending on the ground.

Inflation Data, Forex Reserves In Focus

According to analysts, inflation numbers, foreign investor activity and global market trends will play a decisive role in shaping sentiment this week.

Investors will closely track India’s retail inflation data due on February 12, which will offer insights into price trends and the interest rate trajectory. Foreign exchange reserves data scheduled for February 13 will also be watched for signals on external sector stability.

These domestic data points are expected to influence expectations around liquidity, currency movement and monetary policy outlook in the near term.

Q3 Earnings To Drive Stock-Specific Action

The December-quarter earnings season remains active, with several key companies set to announce results during the week. Titan Company and Mahindra & Mahindra are among the prominent names on the earnings calendar, and their performance could drive stock-specific volatility.

Other companies scheduled to report Q3 results include Ashok Leyland, ONGC, Bajaj Electricals and Eicher Motors. Earnings commentary, particularly around demand trends, margins and capex outlook, will be closely monitored by investors.

India-US Trade Framework Boosts Sentiment

Adding to the positive undertone, India and the US on Saturday announced that they have reached a framework for an interim trade agreement aimed at boosting bilateral trade.

Under the proposed arrangement, the US will reduce tariffs on Indian goods to 18 per cent from the current 50 per cent. In return, India will eliminate or lower import duties on all US industrial goods and a broad range of American agricultural and food products, including dried distillers' grains, red sorghum for animal feed, tree nuts, fresh and processed fruit, soybean oil, wine and spirits.

The development is being viewed as a constructive step towards easing external trade uncertainties, though markets will watch for further clarity on implementation timelines.

Global Cues And Geopolitical Risks Remain Key

Globally, investors are monitoring a heavy US data calendar and the performance of the Nasdaq Composite following its recent decline, said Ajit Mishra, SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd. Geopolitical developments and their impact on commodity prices are also expected to influence market direction.

“Overall sentiment remains cautiously optimistic, with markets expected to stay event-driven in the near term, tracking global cues, capital flows and geopolitical developments in the Middle-East,” said Ponmudi R, CEO, Enrich Money.

With supportive pre-opening signals, strong recent momentum and multiple domestic and global triggers lined up, markets appear set for an active start to the week, though volatility cannot be ruled out as key data and earnings unfold.