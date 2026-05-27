Sensex Down At Open, Metal Stocks Gain, P&G Health Emerges Top Performer

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sensex opened slightly lower, with metals, power, auto sectors rising.

Procter & Gamble Health led gainers with strong Q4 results.

At the pre-opening bell, the frontline index S&P BSE Sensex opened in red with a loss of 69 points or 0.09 per cent. On the sectoral front, in the pre-opening session, metals jumped by 0.47 per cent, power zoomed by 0.17 per cent, and auto surged by 0.11 per cent. Meanwhile, Procter & Gamble Health Limited, JK Tyre & Industries Limited and Finolex Industries Limited emerged as the Top Gainers of BSE today.

Procter & Gamble Health Limited, an S&P BSE company, surged 6.69 per cent to trade at Rs 6,029.95 apiece.

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Procter & Gamble Health Limited reported strong financial performance for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2026. The company’s quarterly sales rose 20 per cent, while profit after Tax (PAT) jumped 55 per cent. For FY26, sales increased 16 per cent and PAT grew 30 per cent compared with the comparable 12-month period of the previous year, adjusted for the company’s transition to an April–March financial year.

JK Tyre & Industries Limited, an S&P BSE company, gained 6.56 per cent to trade at Rs 419.95 apiece. Company annocued its Q4 FY26 results. Finolex Industries Limited, an S&P BSE company, advanced 5.77 per cent to trade at Rs 188.75 apiece. Company annocued its Q4 FY26 results.

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