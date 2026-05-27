The S&P BSE Sensex opened in the red with a loss of 69 points, a 0.09% decrease.
Sensex Down At Open, Metal Stocks Gain, P&G Health Emerges Top Performer
Indian markets opened slightly lower in early trade, even as select stocks rallied sharply after strong March quarter earnings.
- Sensex opened slightly lower, with metals, power, auto sectors rising.
- Procter & Gamble Health led gainers with strong Q4 results.
At the pre-opening bell, the frontline index S&P BSE Sensex opened in red with a loss of 69 points or 0.09 per cent. On the sectoral front, in the pre-opening session, metals jumped by 0.47 per cent, power zoomed by 0.17 per cent, and auto surged by 0.11 per cent. Meanwhile, Procter & Gamble Health Limited, JK Tyre & Industries Limited and Finolex Industries Limited emerged as the Top Gainers of BSE today.
Procter & Gamble Health Limited, an S&P BSE company, surged 6.69 per cent to trade at Rs 6,029.95 apiece.
Also Read: Why Do You Keep Holding A Losing Stock? The Sunk Cost Fallacy Explained
Procter & Gamble Health Limited reported strong financial performance for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2026. The company’s quarterly sales rose 20 per cent, while profit after Tax (PAT) jumped 55 per cent. For FY26, sales increased 16 per cent and PAT grew 30 per cent compared with the comparable 12-month period of the previous year, adjusted for the company’s transition to an April–March financial year.
JK Tyre & Industries Limited, an S&P BSE company, gained 6.56 per cent to trade at Rs 419.95 apiece. Company annocued its Q4 FY26 results. Finolex Industries Limited, an S&P BSE company, advanced 5.77 per cent to trade at Rs 188.75 apiece. Company annocued its Q4 FY26 results.
(Disclaimer: This article uses information originally published by Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ). The views expressed are those of the original authors and not necessarily of ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. This content is provided for general informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, legal or tax advice. Readers are advised to conduct their own research and/or consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be treated as investment advice. ABP Network, its employees and associates shall not be responsible or liable for any losses or damages arising directly or indirectly from the use of or reliance on this article or any information contained herein.)
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Frequently Asked Questions
How did the S&P BSE Sensex perform in the pre-opening bell?
Which sectors showed gains in the pre-opening session?
In the pre-opening session, metals jumped by 0.47%, power surged by 0.17%, and auto increased by 0.11%.
What were the top gainers on the BSE today?
Procter & Gamble Health Limited, JK Tyre & Industries Limited, and Finolex Industries Limited were the top gainers on the BSE.
What was Procter & Gamble Health Limited's financial performance for Q4 FY26?
Procter & Gamble Health Limited's quarterly sales rose 20% and profit after tax (PAT) jumped 55% for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2026.