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HomeBusinessMutual FundsStock Market Today: Sensex Up Nearly 600 Points In Pre-Open, Top 3 Stocks In Focus

Stock Market Today: Sensex Up Nearly 600 Points In Pre-Open, Top 3 Stocks In Focus

Avantel Ltd, Electronics Mart India Ltd and Hindustan Unilever Ltd emerged as the Top Gainers of BSE in the pre-opening session today.  

By : Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ) | Updated at : 25 Mar 2026 10:17 AM (IST)
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At the pre-opening bell, the frontline index S&P BSE Sensex opened in green with a gain of 581.67 points or 0.79 per cent. On the sectoral front, in the pre-opening session, metals jumped by 1.32 per cent, power zoomed by 0.65 per cent, and auto surged by 1.35 per cent. Meanwhile, Avantel Ltd, Electronics Mart India Ltd and Hindustan Unilever Ltd emerged as the Top Gainers of BSE in the pre-opening session today.  

Avantel Ltd, an S&P BSE company, surged 9.34 per cent to trade at Rs 132.30 apiece. Avantel Ltd has secured a rate contract worth Rs 459.90 crore (excluding Taxes) from Zetwerk Manufacturing Businesses Limited for the supply of satellite communication equipment along with a one-year comprehensive onsite warranty and a five-year annual maintenance contract (AMC).

Electronics Mart India Ltd, an S&P BSE company, gained 5.67 per cent to trade at Rs 94.10 apiece. The company has not made any significant announcements of late. Hence, the rally in the share price could be driven purely by the market forces.  Hindustan Unilever Ltd, an S&P BSE company, advanced 5.03 per cent to trade at Rs 2,189.50 apiece. The company has not made any significant announcements of late. Hence, the rally in the share price could be driven purely by the market forces.  

(Disclaimer: This article uses information originally published by Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ). The views expressed are those of the original authors and not necessarily of ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. This content is provided for general informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, legal or tax advice. Readers are advised to conduct their own research and/or consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be treated as investment advice. ABP Network, its employees and associates shall not be responsible or liable for any losses or damages arising directly or indirectly from the use of or reliance on this article or any information contained herein.)

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Frequently Asked Questions

How did the S&P BSE Sensex perform in the pre-opening bell?

The S&P BSE Sensex opened in the green with a gain of 581.67 points, or 0.79 per cent.

Which sectors saw gains in the pre-opening session?

Metals jumped by 1.32 per cent, power by 0.65 per cent, and auto by 1.35 per cent during the pre-opening session.

What made Avantel Ltd a top gainer?

Avantel Ltd secured a rate contract worth Rs 459.90 crore from Zetwerk Manufacturing Businesses Limited for satellite communication equipment.

Why did Electronics Mart India Ltd and Hindustan Unilever Ltd gain shares?

Both companies have not made recent significant announcements, suggesting their share price rallies were driven by market forces.

About the author Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ)

Established in 1986, Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ) has a long-standing presence in India’s equity markets. DSIJ's approach reflects decades of observing market behaviour and business cycles. DSIJ aligns fundamental strength with price action, keeping timing and risk discipline at the core. Research follows a structured and considered approach, with capital preservation given equal importance as returns, for investors and traders seeking depth beyond short-term market noise. SEBI Registered Research Analyst (INH000006396).
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Published at : 25 Mar 2026 10:17 AM (IST)
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Stock Market Share Market Today Top Stocks In Focus Top Stocks In Pre-open
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