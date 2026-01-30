Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026WPL 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessMutual FundsDalal Street Cautious Ahead Of Budget 2026, Sensex About 400 Points Down, Nifty Tests 25,250

Dalal Street Cautious Ahead Of Budget 2026, Sensex About 400 Points Down, Nifty Tests 25,250

In the pre-open hour, the Sensex crashed close to 500 points and tested 82K, and the Nifty slipped below 25,300, around 9:05 AM.

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 30 Jan 2026 09:38 AM (IST)

Dalal Street remained heavily volatile as investors looked out for the upcoming Union Budget 2026 reveal, scheduled for Sunday. This is the last trading session before the Budget day.

The BSE Sensex rang the opening bell near 82,200, nosediving almost 400 points, while the NSE Nifty50 started trading today a little below 25,250, taking a hit of more than 150 points, as of 9:15 AM. In the pre-open hour, the Sensex crashed close to 500 points and tested 82K, and the Nifty slipped below 25,300, around 9:05 AM.

On the 30-share Sensex, Asian Paints, HUL, ITC, Adani Ports, and Sun Pharma stood among the gainers. Meanwhile, the laggards included, Tata Steel, HCL Tech, Infosys, NTPC, and TCS.

In the broader markets, the Nifty Next50 slipped 0.66 per cent, dominating a sea of red. Sectorally, the Metal index stood out with gigantic losses of 3.84 per cent. On the other hand, the FMCG index climbed a little over 1 per cent.

Notably, Indian equity markets extended their winning streak for a third straight session on Thursday, with benchmarks Sensex and Nifty ending higher after recovering sharply from early losses. A rally in Larsen & Toubro, supportive global cues and optimism stemming from the Economic Survey’s growth projections helped markets close in the green.

Economic Survey Boosts Sentiment

Market sentiment was further supported by the Economic Survey 2025-26, which projected India’s GDP growth at 6.8-7.2 per cent for the next financial year, citing the cumulative impact of structural reforms and a stable macroeconomic environment.

The Survey said inflation remains well anchored despite persistent global uncertainties, providing comfort to investors. It also noted that ongoing negotiations for a trade agreement with the US are expected to conclude during the year, a development that could help reduce external uncertainty.

Related Video

Union Budget 2025: Arvind Kejriwal lists the shortcomings of the Modi government's budget | ABP News | AAP

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 30 Jan 2026 09:17 AM (IST)
Tags :
Sensex Stock Market Dalal Street Share Market Today GIFT Nifty Budget 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
NCP Reunification Was Cleared Days Before Ajit Pawar’s Death; Announcement Planned For Feb 8
Before His Death, Ajit Pawar Finalised NCP Reunification Plan With Sharad Pawar
World
US Issues Stark Warning To Iran Over Nuclear Ambition, EU Designates IRGC Terrorist Organisation
US Issues Stark Warning To Iran Over Nuclear Ambition, EU Designates IRGC Terrorist Organisation
World
Trump Says Putin Agreed To Week-Long Ceasefire In Ukraine Amid Extreme Cold
Trump Says Putin Agreed To Week-Long Ceasefire In Ukraine Amid Extreme Cold
Sports
Virat Kohli’s Instagram Disappears Briefly, Internet Erupts With Speculation
Virat Kohli’s Instagram Disappears Briefly, Internet Erupts With Speculation
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Big Relief from Supreme Court, UGC’s Controversial New Rules Stayed
Breaking News: Supreme Court Stays New UGC Rules; Emphasizes Equality, Unity in College Campuses
Breaking News: Supreme Court Stays New UGC Rules, Directs 2012 Regulations to Remain Until March 19
Breaking News: Supreme Court Stays UGC’s New Rules, Raises Equality Concerns
Maharashtra Mourns: Massive Crowd Challenges Police at Ajit Pawar’s Cremation as Sons Appeal for Calm
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | China’s Latest Military Purge Should Worry India
Opinion
Embed widget