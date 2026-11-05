Markets Bounce Back Strongly: Sensex, Nifty Extend Winning Streak To Six Sessions

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Indian equities surged significantly amid declining crude oil prices.

Crude oil prices declined sharply, attracting renewed foreign investment.

US midterm results improved global sentiment, easing geopolitical tensions.

Market Update at 12:15: Indian equity markets staged a strong rally on Thursday, November 5, 2026, with the BSE Sensex surging over 1,500 points and the Nifty 50 crossing the 24,400 mark. The rally was supported by a sharp decline in crude oil prices, renewed foreign institutional investor (FII) buying and improving global sentiment following the U.S. midterm election results. At 11:46 AM, the BSE Sensex was trading 1,551.11 points or 2.01 per cent higher at 78,852.51, while the Nifty 50 gained 449.85 points or 1.88 per cent to 24,410.45. Both benchmark indices extended their winning streak to six consecutive trading sessions, recovering sharply from their recent lows.

1. Sharp 9 per cent Fall in Crude Oil Prices Provides Relief to India

The sharp decline in international crude oil prices was one of the key drivers of Thursday's market rally. Brent crude futures fell 8.7 per cent on Wednesday and declined further to around USD 93.50 per barrel on Thursday, their lowest level in more than two months.

Oil prices have dropped nearly 20 per cent from their recent highs as concerns over potential supply disruptions in the Middle East eased. For India, which depends heavily on crude oil imports, lower prices could reduce the import bill, ease inflationary pressures and support the rupee. Sectors such as aviation, paints, chemicals and automobiles could benefit from lower fuel and raw material costs, improving their operating outlook and attracting investor interest.

2. U.S. Midterm Election Results Raise Hopes of Easing Iran Conflict

The U.S. midterm elections held on November 3 marked a significant political shift, with Democrats winning control of both chambers of Congress. The outcome has raised expectations that the Trump administration could face greater political pressure to pursue negotiations and ease tensions with Iran. The ongoing conflict had pushed crude oil prices higher and increased uncertainty across global financial markets. Expectations of a possible diplomatic solution have contributed to a decline in the geopolitical risk premium in crude oil prices. However, no formal peace agreement has been reached, and the situation remains uncertain.

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3. FIIs Invest Rs 20,834 Crore in Indian Equities in Four Sessions

The return of foreign institutional investors has provided another major boost to Indian equities. FIIs were net buyers in Indian equities worth Rs 7,284 crore on November 4, extending their buying streak to four consecutive sessions. During these four sessions, foreign investors purchased shares worth approximately Rs 20,834 crore, marking a sharp reversal after months of sustained selling pressure. Meanwhile, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) recorded net sales of Rs 3,712 crore on November 4. The renewed foreign buying has supported heavyweight stocks, particularly in the Banking and financial services sectors, contributing to the recovery in benchmark indices.

4. Strong Global Markets and a Stronger Rupee Lift Sentiment

Positive global market cues further supported investor sentiment. On Wednesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average surged 3.03 per cent, while the S&P 500 gained 1.58 per cent following the U.S. election results. Meanwhile, the U.S. dollar weakened, and the Indian rupee climbed to a two-week high as crude oil prices declined. A stronger rupee can reduce the cost of dollar-denominated imports and, along with lower energy prices, ease pressure on India's current account deficit. The positive performance of global markets and improving currency conditions encouraged broader participation in Indian equities.

5. Banking, Financial and Auto Stocks Lead Market Gains

The rally was broad-based, with 15 of the 16 major sectors trading higher during morning deals. Financial stocks were among the strongest performers, with the sector gaining around 2.6 per cent. HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank gained nearly 2.2 per cent and 2.7 per cent, respectively. Buying interest was also visible in companies that could benefit from lower crude oil prices.

Asian Paints advanced around 4.2 per cent, while InterGlobe Aviation gained approximately 5.3 per cent. Broader markets also participated in the rally, with Mid-Cap and Small-Cap indices rising around 1.4 per cent and 1.1 per cent, respectively. The sharp gains also helped the combined market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies cross Rs 500 lakh crore during early trade. The sharp recovery reflects improving conditions across several factors that had weighed on Indian equities, including elevated crude oil prices, foreign investor outflows and geopolitical tensions.

However, the sustainability of the rally will depend on crude oil prices remaining lower, continued FII buying and developments surrounding Iran that could reduce geopolitical uncertainty. Despite the recent recovery, the benchmark indices are still trading below their levels at the beginning of 2026. Falling crude oil prices, renewed foreign institutional inflows and stronger global sentiment have provided the foundation for one of the strongest single-day market rallies in recent months.

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Market Update at 09:30 AM: The Indian equity markets opened sharply higher on Thursday, with the Sensex and Nifty 50 surging as crude oil prices slumped. The Democratic Party's gains in the U.S. midterm elections raised expectations of a faster resolution to the West Asia conflict, boosting investor sentiment. As of 9:19 AM, the BSE Sensex surged 1,435.46 points, or 1.86 per cent, to 78,736.86, while the Nifty 50 advanced 395.20 points, or 1.65 per cent, to 24,355.80.

Among the Nifty 50 constituents, Shriram Finance, InterGlobe Aviation and Asian Paints emerged as the Top Gainers. Broader markets also traded firmly, with the Nifty MidCap index rising 1.19 per cent and the Nifty SmallCap index gaining 1.14 per cent. Sector-wise, the Nifty Auto, Nifty Financial Services and Nifty Realty indices outperformed the broader market. In contrast, the Nifty Pharma and Nifty Healthcare indices recorded the steepest declines.

Pre-Market Update at 7:45 AM: GIFT Nifty was trading at 24,331.5, up 370.9 points or 1.55 per cent from the previous Nifty 50 close, indicating a firm start for domestic equities on November 5. The indicator was trading at 7:01 AM IST, following a strong overnight rally across U.S. and European equity markets.

The Nifty 50 had ended the previous session 149.75 points higher at 23,960.6, while the Sensex gained 383.55 points to close at 77,301.4. Lower crude oil prices, declining U.S. Treasury yields and improved global risk appetite are likely to influence market sentiment at the opening. Global equities rallied following the Democratic sweep in the U.S. midterm elections.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 3.03 per cent, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq gained 1.58 per cent and 1.44 per cent, respectively. European markets also ended strongly, with Germany's DAX rising 2.22 per cent, France's CAC 40 gaining 1.96 per cent and the FTSE 100 advancing 1.79 per cent.

The improvement in global risk appetite, alongside lower crude prices, could provide a supportive backdrop for Indian equities. Brent crude was trading at USD 94.30 per barrel as of 7:02 AM IST, down 0.33 per cent, while WTI crude stood at USD 88.29 per barrel, declining 0.68 per cent. Lower oil prices are significant for India, a major oil importer, as they can ease concerns around inflation, the current account deficit and fuel-import costs.

Oil marketing companies, aviation, Logistics, paints, tyres and consumer-facing sectors could remain in focus, while upstream oil and gas companies may also attract attention. Indian government bonds recorded their sharpest rally since April as crude prices declined following the U.S. election outcome. The movement in bond yields could remain relevant for rate-sensitive sectors such as banks, NBFCs, Real Estate, automobiles and consumer durables, given the relationship between oil prices and the domestic inflation outlook.

Meanwhile, SEBI has constituted a working group to review the Innovators Growth Platform framework. The review could have implications for the broader capital-markets ecosystem, including growth companies, merchant bankers, exchange operators and potential issuers exploring listing and capital-raising opportunities.

On Wall Street, the Dow surged 3.03 per cent to close at 53,356.12. The S&P 500 ended at 7,688.62, while the Nasdaq settled at 25,736.51. Asian markets were mixed in early trade, with Japan's Nikkei declining 0.67 per cent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng advanced 1.67 per cent and China's Shanghai Composite gained 2.16 per cent. In commodities, gold rose 1.16 per cent to USD 4,108.46, while silver gained 0.70 per cent to USD 52.61.

The gains in precious metals came alongside a softer U.S. dollar. The Dollar Index stood at 101.265, down 0.30 per cent, while the Indian rupee traded around Rs 94.53 against the U.S. dollar, with USD/INR declining 0.11 per cent. The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield eased 2.9 basis points to 4.86 per cent, a development that could support global risk appetite and equity valuations.

Institutional activity remained another important factor. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net buyers of Indian equities worth Rs 7,284.03 crore in the latest available session, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net sellers worth Rs 3,712.23 crore. The figures indicate substantial foreign buying against domestic selling during the session, although single-session flows do not necessarily indicate a sustained trend.

In the previous trading session on November 4, the Nifty 50 gained 0.63 per cent to close at 23,960.6. The index moved between 23,696.15 and 23,960.6, ending at its Intraday high. The Sensex advanced 0.50 per cent to settle at 77,301.4 after trading between 76,604.85 and 77,396.04. India VIX declined 3.44 per cent to 15.18, indicating easing volatility expectations, although the movement alone does not signal the market's direction.

Among stocks to watch, BSE reported strong Q2FY27 consolidated results, with net profit rising 44.9 per cent year-on-year to Rs 809.15 crore from Rs 558.43 crore. Revenue increased 34 per cent, keeping the exchange and broader capital-markets theme in focus. Dabur India reported an 11.7 per cent year-on-year increase in Q2FY27 net profit to Rs 505.5 crore. Revenue rose 11.6 per cent to Rs 3,563.1 crore.

The FMCG company also declared an interim Dividend of Rs 3.50 per share. FSN E-Commerce Ventures, which operates Nykaa, reported a 207 per cent year-on-year rise in Q2FY27 net profit to Rs 101 crore. Revenue increased 28 per cent to Rs 3,006 crore. The company also announced plans to acquire an 82 per cent stake in Simply Nam. Lenskart Solutions reported a 122.1 per cent year-on-year increase in Q2FY27 net profit to Rs 227.08 crore.

Revenue from operations rose 35.7 per cent to Rs 2,845.03 crore, while product margin improved to 64 per cent from 63.4 per cent. The company added 165 stores during the quarter, taking its active store count to 3,624. Allcargo Terminals reported an 85.8 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 21 crore for Q2FY27.

Operational revenue increased 22 per cent, while EBITDA margin improved to 23.6 per cent. Aptus Value Housing Finance reported an 18 per cent increase in quarterly net profit to Rs 267 crore. Total income rose to Rs 634 crore from Rs 554 crore, while interest income increased to Rs 551 crore from Rs 472 crore. Keystone Realtors reported a near ten-fold increase in consolidated Q2FY27 net profit to Rs 100.75 crore, supported by its share of profits from joint ventures.

However, total income declined year-on-year. Titan Company is scheduled to announce its September-quarter results today. Investors will monitor its commentary on jewellery demand, margins and discretionary consumption trends, which could provide cues for the broader consumer-discretionary and jewellery-retail sectors. Bombay Coated & Special Steels is also scheduled to make its stock market debut today at an issue price of Rs 82 per share. Its listing performance could provide a fresh indication of investor appetite in the SME primary market.