Sensex Opens 137 Points Higher: These Three Stocks Jump Up To 4% In Pre-Open

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sensex opened positive, gaining 137 points, up 0.18%.

Metals, power, auto sectors showed gains in pre-opening.

360 ONE WAM, KSB, KEC International topped BSE gainers.

At the pre-opening bell, the frontline index S&P BSE Sensex opened in green with a gain of 137 points or 0.18 per cent. On the sectoral front, in the pre-opening session, metals jumped by 0.12 per cent, power zoomed by 0.27 per cent, and auto surged by 0.43 per cent. Meanwhile, 360 ONE WAM Ltd, KSB Ltd and KEC International Ltd emerged as the Top Gainers of BSE in the pre-opening session today.

360 ONE WAM Ltd, an S&P BSE company, surged 3.92 per cent to trade at Rs 1,139.40 apiece. The company has not made any significant announcements of late. Hence, the rally in the share price could be driven purely by the market forces. KSB Ltd, an S&P BSE company, gained 3.02 per cent to trade at Rs 949.45 apiece. The company has not made any significant announcements of late.

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Hence, the rally in the share price could be driven purely by the market forces. KEC International Ltd, an S&P BSE company, advanced 2.88 per cent to trade at Rs 504 apiece. The company has not made any significant announcements of late. Hence, the rally in the share price could be driven purely by the market forces.