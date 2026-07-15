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English NewsBusinessMutual FundsSensex Opens 137 Points Higher: These Three Stocks Jump Up To 4% In Pre-Open

Sensex Opens 137 Points Higher: These Three Stocks Jump Up To 4% In Pre-Open

Share Market Today: The Sensex opened 137 points higher in the pre-opening session as auto, power and metal stocks gained.

Written By : Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ) |  Updated at : 15 Jul 2026 12:15 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Sensex opened positive, gaining 137 points, up 0.18%.
  • Metals, power, auto sectors showed gains in pre-opening.
  • 360 ONE WAM, KSB, KEC International topped BSE gainers.

At the pre-opening bell, the frontline index S&P BSE Sensex opened in green with a gain of 137 points or 0.18 per cent. On the sectoral front, in the pre-opening session, metals jumped by 0.12 per cent, power zoomed by 0.27 per cent, and auto surged by 0.43 per cent. Meanwhile, 360 ONE WAM Ltd, KSB Ltd and KEC International Ltd emerged as the Top Gainers of BSE in the pre-opening session today.  

360 ONE WAM Ltd, an S&P BSE company, surged 3.92 per cent to trade at Rs 1,139.40 apiece. The company has not made any significant announcements of late. Hence, the rally in the share price could be driven purely by the market forces.  KSB Ltd, an S&P BSE company, gained 3.02 per cent to trade at Rs 949.45 apiece. The company has not made any significant announcements of late.

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Hence, the rally in the share price could be driven purely by the market forces.  KEC International Ltd, an S&P BSE company, advanced 2.88 per cent to trade at Rs 504 apiece. The company has not made any significant announcements of late. Hence, the rally in the share price could be driven purely by the market forces. 

(“Disclaimer: This article uses information originally published by Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ). The views expressed are those of the original authors and not necessarily of ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. This content is provided for general informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, legal or tax advice. Readers are advised to conduct their own research and/or consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be treated as investment advice. ABP Network, its employees and associates shall not be responsible or liable for any losses or damages arising directly or indirectly from the use of or reliance on this article or any information contained herein.”)

Frequently Asked Questions

How did the S&P BSE Sensex perform at the pre-opening bell?

The S&P BSE Sensex opened in green with a gain of 137 points or 0.18 per cent.

Which sectors showed gains in the pre-opening session?

In the pre-opening session, metals jumped by 0.12 per cent, power zoomed by 0.27 per cent, and auto surged by 0.43 per cent.

Who were the top gainers on BSE in the pre-opening session?

360 ONE WAM Ltd, KSB Ltd, and KEC International Ltd emerged as the Top Gainers of BSE in the pre-opening session today.

What was the reason for the rally in the share prices of the top gainers?

The rally in the share prices of companies like 360 ONE WAM Ltd, KSB Ltd, and KEC International Ltd was likely driven purely by market forces. They had not made any significant announcements.

About the author Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ)

Established in 1986, Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ) has a long-standing presence in India’s equity markets. DSIJ's approach reflects decades of observing market behaviour and business cycles. DSIJ aligns fundamental strength with price action, keeping timing and risk discipline at the core. Research follows a structured and considered approach, with capital preservation given equal importance as returns, for investors and traders seeking depth beyond short-term market noise. SEBI Registered Research Analyst (INH000006396).

 
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Published at : 15 Jul 2026 12:15 PM (IST)
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Sensex Stock Market Today Stocks In Focus Today Pre-open
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