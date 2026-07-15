The S&P BSE Sensex opened in green with a gain of 137 points or 0.18 per cent.
Sensex Opens 137 Points Higher: These Three Stocks Jump Up To 4% In Pre-Open
Share Market Today: The Sensex opened 137 points higher in the pre-opening session as auto, power and metal stocks gained.
- Sensex opened positive, gaining 137 points, up 0.18%.
- Metals, power, auto sectors showed gains in pre-opening.
- 360 ONE WAM, KSB, KEC International topped BSE gainers.
At the pre-opening bell, the frontline index S&P BSE Sensex opened in green with a gain of 137 points or 0.18 per cent. On the sectoral front, in the pre-opening session, metals jumped by 0.12 per cent, power zoomed by 0.27 per cent, and auto surged by 0.43 per cent. Meanwhile, 360 ONE WAM Ltd, KSB Ltd and KEC International Ltd emerged as the Top Gainers of BSE in the pre-opening session today.
360 ONE WAM Ltd, an S&P BSE company, surged 3.92 per cent to trade at Rs 1,139.40 apiece. The company has not made any significant announcements of late. Hence, the rally in the share price could be driven purely by the market forces. KSB Ltd, an S&P BSE company, gained 3.02 per cent to trade at Rs 949.45 apiece. The company has not made any significant announcements of late.
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Hence, the rally in the share price could be driven purely by the market forces. KEC International Ltd, an S&P BSE company, advanced 2.88 per cent to trade at Rs 504 apiece. The company has not made any significant announcements of late. Hence, the rally in the share price could be driven purely by the market forces.
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Frequently Asked Questions
How did the S&P BSE Sensex perform at the pre-opening bell?
Which sectors showed gains in the pre-opening session?
In the pre-opening session, metals jumped by 0.12 per cent, power zoomed by 0.27 per cent, and auto surged by 0.43 per cent.
Who were the top gainers on BSE in the pre-opening session?
360 ONE WAM Ltd, KSB Ltd, and KEC International Ltd emerged as the Top Gainers of BSE in the pre-opening session today.
What was the reason for the rally in the share prices of the top gainers?
The rally in the share prices of companies like 360 ONE WAM Ltd, KSB Ltd, and KEC International Ltd was likely driven purely by market forces. They had not made any significant announcements.