Markets Open Weak Amid Mixed Cues: Awfis, Ganesha Ecosphere Advance

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Indian stock market opened with a slight decline in the Sensex.

Awfis Space Solutions saw significant gains on strong revenue growth.

Ganesha Ecosphere shares rose, potentially due to market forces.

At the pre-opening bell, the frontline index S&P BSE Sensex opened in red with a loss of 264 points or 0.35 per cent. On the sectoral front, in the pre-opening session, metals jumped by 0.31 per cent, power zoomed by 0.18 per cent, and auto surged by 0.03 per cent. Meanwhile, Awfis Space Solutions Ltd, Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd and TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd emerged as the Top Gainers of BSE today.

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Awfis Space Solutions Ltd surged 19.05 per cent to trade at Rs 428.35 apiece. Awfis FY26 delivered the highest ever revenue of Rs. 1,493 Cr, driven by 35% YoY growth in the co-working business Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd gained 3.63 per cent to Rs 978.80 per share. The company has not made any significant announcements of late. Hence, the rally in the share price could be driven purely by the market forces.

TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd advanced 2.85 per cent to trade at Rs 124.40 apiece. TVS Supply Chain Solutions posts strong Q4 and FY26 growth led by India Business Momentum.

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