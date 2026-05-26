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HomeBusinessMutual FundsMarkets Open Weak Amid Mixed Cues: Awfis, Ganesha Ecosphere Advance

Markets Open Weak Amid Mixed Cues: Awfis, Ganesha Ecosphere Advance

On the sectoral front, in the pre-opening session, metals jumped by 0.31 per cent, power zoomed by 0.18 per cent, and auto surged by 0.03 per cent.

By : Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ) | Updated at : 26 May 2026 10:42 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Indian stock market opened with a slight decline in the Sensex.
  • Awfis Space Solutions saw significant gains on strong revenue growth.
  • Ganesha Ecosphere shares rose, potentially due to market forces.

At the pre-opening bell, the frontline index S&P BSE Sensex opened in red with a loss of 264 points or 0.35 per cent. On the sectoral front, in the pre-opening session, metals jumped by 0.31 per cent, power zoomed by 0.18 per cent, and auto surged by 0.03 per cent. Meanwhile, Awfis Space Solutions Ltd, Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd and TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd emerged as the Top Gainers of BSE today.  

Also Read : US Strikes Iran In 'Self-Defence', Markets Feel The Heat: Sensex Over 200 Points Down, Nifty Under 24k

Awfis Space Solutions Ltd surged 19.05 per cent to trade at Rs 428.35 apiece. Awfis FY26 delivered the highest ever revenue of Rs. 1,493 Cr, driven by 35% YoY growth in the co-working business Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd gained 3.63 per cent to Rs 978.80 per share. The company has not made any significant announcements of late. Hence, the rally in the share price could be driven purely by the market forces. 

TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd advanced 2.85 per cent to trade at Rs 124.40 apiece. TVS Supply Chain Solutions posts strong Q4 and FY26 growth led by India Business Momentum.

(Disclaimer: This article uses information originally published by Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ). The views expressed are those of the original authors and not necessarily of ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. This content is provided for general informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, legal or tax advice. Readers are advised to conduct their own research and/or consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be treated as investment advice. ABP Network, its employees and associates shall not be responsible or liable for any losses or damages arising directly or indirectly from the use of or reliance on this article or any information contained herein.)

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Frequently Asked Questions

How did the S&P BSE Sensex perform in the pre-opening bell?

The S&P BSE Sensex opened in the red, showing a loss of 264 points or 0.35 percent during the pre-opening bell.

Which sectors showed gains in the pre-opening session?

In the pre-opening session, the metals sector jumped by 0.31 percent, power zoomed by 0.18 percent, and auto surged by 0.03 percent.

What were the top gaining stocks on BSE today?

Awfis Space Solutions Ltd, Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd, and TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd were the Top Gainers on BSE today.

Why did Awfis Space Solutions Ltd surge?

Awfis Space Solutions Ltd surged as its FY26 revenue reached its highest ever at Rs. 1,493 Cr, driven by 35% YoY growth in the co-working business.

About the author Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ)

Established in 1986, Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ) has a long-standing presence in India’s equity markets. DSIJ's approach reflects decades of observing market behaviour and business cycles. DSIJ aligns fundamental strength with price action, keeping timing and risk discipline at the core. Research follows a structured and considered approach, with capital preservation given equal importance as returns, for investors and traders seeking depth beyond short-term market noise. SEBI Registered Research Analyst (INH000006396).

 
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Published at : 26 May 2026 10:42 AM (IST)
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