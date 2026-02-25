Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Dalal Street Sees Shift In Sentiment, Sensex Over 450 Points Up, Nifty Above 25,550

Dalal Street Sees Shift In Sentiment, Sensex Over 450 Points Up, Nifty Above 25,550

In the pre-open hour, near 9:11 AM, the Sensex was at 82,530.12, up 304.20 points, while the  Nifty stood at 25,512.60, higher by 87.95 points or 0.35 per cent.

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 25 Feb 2026 09:26 AM (IST)
Indian equity markets remained poised for a positive start on Wednesday, with benchmark indices trading higher in the pre-open session after Tuesday’s sharp sell-off triggered by heavy losses in IT stocks.

The BSE benchmark started the session near 82,700, climbing 473 points and the Nifty50 surpassed 25,550, nearly 150 points, around 9:15 AM. In the pre-open hour, near 9:11 AM, the Sensex was at 82,530.12, up 304.20 points, while the  Nifty stood at 25,512.60, higher by 87.95 points or 0.35 per cent, indicating a rebound at the opening bell. This change in sentiment was driven by a boost in tech stocks, which were the main reason behind the bleeding in the previous session.

On the 30-share Sensex, Tech M, TCS, HCL Tech, Infosys, and PowerGrid opened among the gainers. Meanwhile, the laggards included Bajaj Finance, Asian Paints, Maruti, and UltraTech Cement.

In the broader markets, the Nifty Next50 index jumped 0.65 per cent. Sectorally, the IT and Midsmall IT & Telecom indices led the recovery and soared 2.31 per cent and 1.50 per cent respectively.

The recovery attempt comes after a steep decline in the previous session, when benchmark indices fell more than 1 per cent amid mounting concerns over artificial intelligence-led disruption, rising crude prices and renewed global trade uncertainty. 

Sensex, Nifty Tumble Over 1% On February 24

On Tuesday, the BSE benchmark crashed more than 1,000 points to settle at 82,225.92, snapping a two-session rally. During the day, the index had dropped as much as 1,359.93 points, or 1.63 per cent, to hit an intra-day low of 81,934.73.

The  Nifty declined 288.35 points, or 1.12 per cent, to close at 25,424.65. In intra-day trade, it had fallen 385.40 points, or 1.49 per cent, to a low of 25,327.60. Market breadth remained weak, with 2,802 stocks declining, 1,422 advancing and 143 remaining unchanged on the BSE. Among Nifty constituents, 32 ended in the red while 18 settled higher.

Technology stocks led the slide, reflecting fears that rapid advancements in artificial intelligence could disrupt traditional outsourcing models and compress margins for large IT service providers.

“A nosedive correction in the IT index triggered by mounting concerns over AI-led disruptions, along with low expectations of a US Fed rate cut due to strong US job data and unemployment rates, dampened investor sentiment,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Investments Limited.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 25 Feb 2026 09:20 AM (IST)
Tags :
Sensex Share Market Stock Market Today GIFT Nifty
