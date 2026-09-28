SIFs See Strong First-Year Growth: Equity Assets Jump 47%, Hybrid Strategies Dominate

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom SIF assets rose 35%, reaching Rs 31,175 crore.

Equity and hybrid strategies primarily drove this asset growth.

Investor folios grew 33%, expanding the SIFs' market base.

Specialised Investment Funds (SIFs) completed their first year on September 17, 2026, with the category recording strong growth in assets and increasing interest from high-net-worth and affluent investors. Net SIF assets rose 35 per cent in August to Rs 31,175 crore from Rs 23,177 crore in July, driven mainly by stronger participation across equity and hybrid strategies.

The growth in SIFs comes alongside continued investor participation in Mutual Funds. Monthly Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) contributions reached an all-time high of Rs 32,297 crore in August, despite benchmark indices delivering weak performance over almost two years.

SIFs occupy a space between traditional mutual funds and more sophisticated investment products such as Portfolio Management Services (PMS) and Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs). With a minimum investment requirement of Rs 10 lakh, SIFs are particularly relevant for affluent and high-net-worth investors. The category has now expanded to 33 strategies across 17 asset management companies.

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Equity and Hybrid Strategies Drive AUM Growth

The rise in SIF assets was broad-based, although the two major segments recorded different rates of growth. Net equity SIF assets increased 47 per cent during August, rising from Rs 6,654 crore in July to Rs 9,785 crore. Hybrid SIF assets grew nearly 30 per cent, increasing from Rs 16,524 crore to Rs 21,390 crore. Hybrid strategies continue to account for the larger share of the SIF asset base.

The segment brought in Rs 4,670 crore during August, while equity-oriented strategies attracted Rs 3,029 crore. Debt-oriented SIFs contributed no assets, as no fund house has launched a product in the permitted debt categories so far. Three new equity-oriented SIF strategies were launched during August and together mobilised Rs 1,420 crore. These new offerings accounted for close to half of the month's equity-category inflows, indicating that fresh product launches are playing a meaningful role in the category's expansion.

Investor Base Expands

Investor folios increased 33 per cent during August, indicating that the rise in assets was accompanied by a widening investor base. The combination of fresh launches and growing participation among affluent investors has supported the category during its first year. SIFs have also attracted attention as an alternative to Category III AIFs and PMS structures, particularly among investors seeking more specialised strategies within a mutual-fund framework. However, the category remains relatively new and has yet to experience a complete market cycle.

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Market Downcycle Remains a Key Factor

The sharp rise in assets has come even as equity markets have faced a prolonged period of uneven performance. This makes the next phase important for SIFs, as investors will increasingly assess how these strategies perform across different market conditions rather than relying only on early-stage growth. For now, the first-year numbers show a category gaining traction, with Rs 31,175 crore in assets, rising folios and continued launches providing the foundation for further expansion.