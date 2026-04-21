What To Expect Today: GIFT Nifty Signals Gains, US-Iran Talks Key Trigger

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Indian markets anticipate a mixed opening amid global optimism.

US-Iran tensions create mixed signals, impacting market sentiment.

Asian markets advance cautiously, while Wall Street shows mixed results.

Indian equity markets are poised for a mixed start on Tuesday, supported by firm global cues and cautious optimism around possible progress in US-Iran negotiations, even as geopolitical uncertainty lingers.

Early indicators suggest a higher opening for benchmark indices, with GIFT Nifty trading at 24,412, up around 80 points.

The uptick reflects improving sentiment across global markets, although investors remain watchful as the ceasefire deadline in the US–Iran conflict approaches.

US-Iran Tensions: Mixed Signals Keep Markets On Edge

Geopolitical developments continue to dominate market direction. While there are signs that Iran may still consider participating in fresh talks with the United States, rhetoric from both sides has intensified.

Iran’s parliamentary leadership has indicated reluctance to negotiate under pressure, signalling readiness for further escalation if required. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has issued stern warnings of military action should an agreement not be reached before the ceasefire deadline.

The conflicting signals have kept markets cautious, with sentiment swinging between hopes of diplomacy and fears of renewed conflict.

Asian Markets Advance Despite Uncertainty

Most Asia-Pacific markets traded higher in early deals, tracking optimism around potential diplomatic engagement.

South Korea’s Kospi led regional gains, rising sharply, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng also moved higher. However, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 slipped marginally, reflecting uneven sentiment across the region.

A broader Asia-Pacific index also advanced, highlighting a modest recovery in risk appetite despite lingering geopolitical risks.

Wall Street Ends Mixed, Tech Rally Pauses

US markets offered mixed cues overnight. The S&P 500 edged lower, while the Nasdaq Composite snapped its prolonged winning streak amid concerns over the durability of the US-Iran ceasefire.

Investors also remained focused on domestic US developments, including policy signals from the Federal Reserve, which could influence global liquidity conditions.

Oil Prices Ease, But Supply Risks Persist

Crude oil prices edged lower in Asian trading, with Brent crude hovering near $95 per barrel as traders assessed mixed developments in the Middle East.

Despite the dip, supply concerns remain elevated due to continued disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, a key global oil transit route. Any escalation could push prices higher again, keeping markets sensitive to headlines.

Precious metals traded mixed, with gold holding steady amid safe-haven demand, while silver prices declined.

The movement reflects a cautious balance between risk-on sentiment in equities and ongoing geopolitical uncertainty.

What To Expect In Indian Markets Today

Domestic equities are likely to open on a firm note, supported by positive global cues and easing crude prices.

However, volatility is expected to remain high as investors track developments around US–Iran talks, the ceasefire deadline, and their implications for oil prices and global growth.

Market participants are also likely to remain selective, with sentiment shifting quickly in response to geopolitical headlines.