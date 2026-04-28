Stock Market Today: GIFT Nifty Signals Weak Start As US-Iran Tensions, Oil Near $109 Weigh

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Indian markets face cautious start amid global uncertainty.

US-Iran tensions impact energy markets, raising inflation.

Asian markets mixed; central bank policy decisions awaited.

Indian stock markets are poised for a weak and cautious start on Tuesday, as investors digest mixed global signals and ongoing uncertainty around US-Iran negotiations that continue to impact energy markets.

In early trade indicators, the GIFT Nifty hovered at 24,048, down 72.10 points, suggesting that the Nifty50 may open lower amid fragile sentiment.

The decline in GIFT Nifty points to a subdued opening for benchmark indices, with traders adopting a wait-and-watch stance. Market participants remain wary as geopolitical developments and global macro cues continue to drive near-term direction, keeping volatility elevated.

US-Iran Conflict, Hormuz Blockade Keep Markets On Edge

Geopolitical tensions in West Asia remain the biggest overhang for global equities.

The ongoing deadlock between the United States and Iran, coupled with the continued closure of the Strait of Hormuz, has disrupted a key global energy supply route. Reports suggest Washington is reviewing Tehran’s latest proposal, though concerns remain over unresolved nuclear issues.

With no clear breakthrough in sight, markets are factoring in prolonged uncertainty, adding to risk aversion.

Crude Oil Near $109 Raises Inflation, Macro Risks For India

Oil prices continue to trade at elevated levels, with Brent crude hovering close to $108-109 per barrel.

The sustained rise reflects supply concerns stemming from disruptions in the Gulf region. For India, high crude prices pose a significant macro challenge, impacting inflation, currency stability, and corporate profitability.

Also Read : Share Markets Close On A High Driven By IT, Pharma Stocks: Sensex Over 600 Points Up, Nifty Near 24,100

Asian Markets Mixed Ahead Of BOJ Policy Decision

Equity markets across Asia-Pacific traded on a mixed note, as investors awaited the outcome of the Bank of Japan’s monetary policy meeting.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng were in the red, while South Korea’s Kospi bucked the trend with gains. Broader regional indices remained near record highs despite geopolitical headwinds.

Wall Street Hits Record Highs, But Gains Remain Limited

US markets ended marginally higher overnight, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite touching fresh record levels.

However, the modest gains signal cautious optimism, as investors balance strong earnings expectations against geopolitical risks and upcoming central bank decisions.

Global Central Banks, Big Tech Earnings In Focus This Week

Markets are heading into a crucial week dominated by policy decisions and corporate earnings.

The Bank of Japan, US Federal Reserve, Bank of England, and European Central Bank are all scheduled to announce rate decisions. While no major policy changes are expected, commentary on inflation and war-related risks will be closely watched.

Additionally, earnings from major technology companies are expected to test the sustainability of the recent rally in global equities.

Markets Today: Key Triggers To Watch

Indian markets are expected to remain range-bound with a negative bias in early trade.

Key factors likely to drive sentiment include:

Updates on US-Iran negotiations and Strait of Hormuz developments

Crude oil price trajectory and inflation concerns

Global central bank signals and macro data

Corporate earnings and sector-specific cues

While global equities remain resilient, the disconnect between market optimism and underlying risks suggests that investors may stay cautious, with intermittent bouts of volatility.