Share Markets Plummet, Wholesale Inflation Soars Over 11%: Sensex 250 Points Down

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Indian equities declined on inflation and rising crude oil fears.

Wholesale inflation rose to 11.39% in September across all sectors.

Financial and PSU banking stocks led market losses.

Indian equity benchmark indices ended Wednesday's session lower as investors remained cautious amid rising crude oil prices and mounting inflation concerns. The market traded in a narrow range during the day, with selling pressure in financial and PSU banking stocks offsetting gains in information technology shares.

The BSE Sensex closed under 72,800, bleeding more than 250 points, while the NSE Nifty50 settled at 22,623, falling almost 100 points.

During the closing auction session (CAS), the Sensex fell 226.74 points, or 0.31%, to 72,807.04, while the Nifty50 declined 96.80 points, or 0.43%, to 22,625.15.

Sensex, Nifty Today: Financial Stocks Among Top Losers

Selling pressure in select financial stocks weighed on the broader market during Wednesday's session.

Shriram Finance, Bajaj Finance and BSE were among the top losers in the Nifty50 index. The Nifty PSU Bank index recorded the steepest sectoral decline, while the Nifty IT index emerged as the best-performing sector.

Broader markets also ended under pressure. The Nifty MidCap index declined 0.27%, while the Nifty SmallCap index slipped 0.16%, indicating weakness beyond the frontline indices.

Also Read : Wholesale Inflation At 11.39%: Fuel, Food, And Factory Prices All Climb In September

Wholesale Inflation Jumps To 11.39% In September

Adding to concerns over the inflation outlook, India's wholesale price index (WPI)-based inflation accelerated to 11.39% in September, compared with 9.92% in August, according to government data released on Wednesday.

Figures from the Commerce and Industry Ministry indicated that price pressures extended across food, manufactured products, and fuel and power, rather than being concentrated in a single category.

Inflation in the fuel and power basket rose to 25.85% in September, up from 22.93% in the previous month. Mineral oils, crude petroleum and natural gas, coal and lignite were among the key contributors to the increase.

Manufactured products recorded WPI inflation of 9.76% in September, compared with 8.37% in August. The September reading was the highest in the series, according to the data provided.

Crude Oil Prices Add To Market Concerns

Elevated crude oil prices remained a key concern for investors as geopolitical tensions and disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz continued to affect the global supply outlook.

The rise in oil prices has implications for India, a major crude importer, as it can increase import costs and add to inflationary pressures. Higher energy and fertiliser costs can also feed into food prices and manufacturing expenses.

The upward trend in wholesale inflation since the beginning of the current fiscal year has been linked to the conflict in West Asia and the resulting disruption to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for India's crude oil imports.

Investors are likely to monitor developments in global energy markets closely for their potential impact on inflation, corporate margins and the broader economic outlook.

Also read : Sugar Quota Released Early Ahead Of Diwali: Centre Allots 1.4 Million Tonnes As Prices Rise

FII, DII Activity In Focus

Provisional exchange data showed that foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold Indian equities worth Rs 1,305.13 crore on October 13. Domestic institutional investors (DIIs), meanwhile, purchased shares worth Rs 2,439.24 crore.

The contrasting flows highlighted continued domestic institutional support amid overseas selling. Investors will track the latest institutional flow data for Wednesday to assess whether the trend continued.