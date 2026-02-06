Dalal Street On High Alert Ahead Of MPC, Sensex Tests 83,200, Nifty Marginally In Red

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty are poised for a cautious start on Friday after snapping their recent momentum in the previous session, as investors await the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) crucial monetary policy decision due later today.

The BSE Sensex started trading today near 83,200, tanking more than 100 points, while the NSE Nifty50 stood just above 25,600, falling almost 40 points, as of 9:15 AM.

In the pre-open session, volatility reigned heavy and the Sensex slipped close to 100 points and tested 83,217, near 9:02 AM. Around the same time, the Nifty touched 25,571.

On the 30-share Sensex, Bajaj Finance, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finserv, and ICICI Bank stood among the gainers. Meanwhile, the laggards in the opening hour were dominated by NTPC, Tech M, TCS, Infosys, and HCL Tech.

In the broader markets, the Nifty Smallcap50 led the sea of red across indices and slipped more than 1 per cent. The Financial Services and Bank indices remained the only exceptions in green and inched up 0.11 per cent and 0.03 per cent respectively.

Sectorally, the IT and Midmsall IT & Telecom indices emerged as the major laggards with declines of 1.29 per cent each. On the other hand, the Private Bank index gained 0.26 per cent.

RBI Policy In Spotlight

All eyes are now on the RBI’s monetary policy decision scheduled for today morning. Apart from the repo rate verdict, investors will closely track the central bank’s commentary on inflation trends, liquidity conditions and growth projections for the first two quarters of FY2026-27.

The policy outcome is expected to set the tone for banking, rate-sensitive sectors and overall market direction in the near term, as traders assess the central bank’s stance amid evolving global uncertainties.

Share Markets On Thursday

Markets ended lower on Thursday, weighed down by weak global cues, profit booking after a recent rally and nervousness ahead of the Monetary Policy Committee’s (MPC) final decision on the repo rate.

The Sensex declined 503.76 points, or 0.60 per cent, to close at 83,313.93. The Nifty dropped 133.20 points, or 0.52 per cent, to settle at 25,642.80.

Market breadth remained negative, with 2,447 stocks declining on the BSE, compared with 1,737 advancing and 158 remaining unchanged.

Profit Booking, Global Tech Weakness Weigh

Indian equities witnessed consolidation following a sharp rally in recent sessions that was driven by optimism around the US–India trade deal. Analysts indicated that profit booking at higher levels contributed to Thursday’s decline.

Global cues further dampened sentiment. Concerns over a broad-based sell-off in global technology stocks, along with heightened US–Iran tensions, triggered a risk-off mood across markets.

“Global cues added further pressure, with concerns over a broad-based tech sell-off in international markets and heightened US-Iran tensions leading to risk-off sentiment,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Investments Limited.

Market participants have now shifted focus to the RBI’s policy outcome, Nair added. The Monetary Policy Committee’s decision will be announced by RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra on Friday.