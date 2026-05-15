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HomeBusinessMutual FundsShare Markets Volatile, India Hikes Petrol Prices: Sensex About 100 Points Down, Nifty Over 23,700

Share Markets Volatile, India Hikes Petrol Prices: Sensex About 100 Points Down, Nifty Over 23,700

Early indicators pointed to a cautious start for Dalal Street, with GIFT Nifty trading near 23,709, up just 8 points, reflecting uncertainty in global markets.

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 15 May 2026 09:20 AM (IST)

Indian equity benchmarks experienced a muted but positive start on Friday, as investors balance mixed global cues, rising crude oil prices and fresh geopolitical concerns against optimism in global technology stocks.

The BSE Sensex rang the opening bell below 75,300, tanking more than 100 points, while the NSE Nifty50 opened trading around 23,700, inching up almost 30 points, as of 9:15 AM.

GIFT Nifty Signals Flat-To-Positive Opening

Early indicators pointed to a cautious start for Dalal Street, with GIFT Nifty trading near 23,709, up just 8 points, reflecting uncertainty in global markets.

In the pre-open session around 9:01 AM, the Sensex was up 140.82 points, or 0.19 per cent, at 75,539.54, while the Nifty gained 41.05 points, or 0.17 per cent, to trade at 23,730.65.

Investors remained watchful ahead of key international developments and continued volatility in energy prices.

Fuel Price Hike Back In Focus

Market sentiment was also influenced by the Centre’s decision to raise petrol and diesel prices by Rs 3 across the four metro cities, marking the first fuel price increase in four years.

The move comes amid elevated crude oil prices globally and may revive concerns around inflationary pressures and consumer spending.

Also Read : Fuel Prices Hiked In Delhi, Mumbai & Other Cities: Check Petrol, Diesel Rates On May 15; Long Queues Seen

Trump-Xi Talks Closely Watched By Investors

Global investors kept a close eye on the second day of high-stakes talks between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Tensions resurfaced after Xi warned that the Taiwan issue could become a major flashpoint in US-China relations if handled improperly by Washington. The remarks added another layer of uncertainty to already fragile global sentiment.

Asian Markets Slip Despite Wall Street Rally

Most Asian equities traded lower on Friday, failing to fully mirror the strong overnight rally on Wall Street.

South Korea’s Kospi briefly crossed the 8,000 mark for the first time, driven by sharp gains in Samsung Electronics amid ongoing enthusiasm around artificial intelligence-linked stocks. However, the index later erased gains and slipped nearly 2.6 per cent.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 declined 0.58 per cent, while China’s CSI 300 dropped 0.89 per cent.

Wall Street Hits Fresh Highs On AI Optimism

US markets ended firmly higher overnight, supported by strong gains in technology stocks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.77 per cent, while the S&P 500 gained 0.75 per cent. The Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.88 per cent after Nvidia surged following reports that the US had cleared sales of its H200 chips to Chinese companies.

The rally reinforced optimism around the artificial intelligence boom, which continues to drive investor interest globally.

Also Read : Should You Buy Insurance Early in the Financial Year? Here’s Why It Helps

Oil Prices Stay Elevated As Hormuz Crisis Persists

Crude oil prices remained elevated as tensions in West Asia continued to disrupt global energy supply chains.

Brent crude futures climbed above $106 per barrel, supported by ongoing uncertainty around the Strait of Hormuz. Concerns intensified after reports of attacks on ships and continued disruptions in the region.

Analysts said the lack of progress in reopening the strategic waterway remains a key risk for inflation and global growth.

Gold, Silver Decline As Dollar Strengthens

Precious metals traded lower in early trade, with gold futures falling 1.43 per cent and silver futures dropping 4.69 per cent.

The decline came as a stronger US dollar and rising bond yields reduced the appeal of safe-haven assets.

Before You Go

BREAKING NOW: Indore fire tragedy as EV short circuit triggers deadly explosions

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 15 May 2026 09:18 AM (IST)
Tags :
Sensex Stock Market Petrol Prices Today Share Market Share Market Today GIFT Nifty
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