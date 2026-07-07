Stock Markets Rally Ahead, Asian Indices Remain Mixed: Sensex Above 78,400, Nifty In Green

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Indian markets opened positively, supported by Wall Street gains.

Asian markets declined, led by Kospi's five percent drop.

Crude oil prices rose while precious metals eased.

Indian equity benchmarks began Tuesday's session on a positive note, supported by overnight gains on Wall Street, even as mixed signals from Asian markets and a rise in crude oil prices keep investors cautious.

The BSE Sensex started the session above 78,400, climbing more than 100 points, while the NSE Nifty50 rang the opening bell over 24,450, inching up close to 30 points, as of 9:15 AM.

GIFT Nifty Signals Firm Opening

Early indications from the derivatives market pointed to a stronger start for domestic equities.

The GIFT Nifty was trading at 24,586, up 102 points, indicating that the Nifty50 could extend Monday's gains at the opening bell despite mixed global cues.

At around 9:06 AM in the pre-open session, the Sensex was trading 117.48 points, or 0.15 per cent, higher at 78,402.55, while the Nifty50 advanced 26.95 points, or 0.11 per cent, to 24,457.30.

The positive pre-open trend comes amid improving global sentiment following fresh record highs in the US market, although weakness across major Asian indices may limit gains.

Investors are expected to remain focused on overseas market trends, commodity prices and institutional fund flows for further direction.

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Asian Markets Under Pressure

Most equity markets across the Asia-Pacific region traded lower in early deals on Tuesday.

South Korea's Kospi emerged as the worst performer, falling nearly 5 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei 225 declined around 0.9 per cent.

The weakness reflected profit booking across regional markets despite continued strength in US equities.

Samsung Shares Slide Despite Record Profit

Samsung Electronics came under selling pressure after announcing its preliminary financial results.

The technology giant's shares fell around 7 per cent, even though it reported a record preliminary operating profit of 89.4 trillion won. The decline suggested investors had already priced in strong earnings or were cautious about the company's forward outlook.

Wall Street Extends Record Run

US equities ended Monday's session on a strong note, providing support to global risk sentiment.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at a fresh record high, gaining 0.29 per cent, while the S&P 500 rose 0.72 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 1.12 per cent.

The rally reflected continued optimism around corporate earnings and investor appetite for technology stocks.

Crude Oil Moves Higher

Oil prices edged up as traders assessed the balance between recovering global supply and demand expectations.

Brent crude futures traded around $72.33 per barrel in early deals, extending modest gains from the previous session.

While crude remains well below the highs seen earlier this year, movements in energy prices will continue to be closely watched for their potential impact on inflation and corporate margins.

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Gold And Silver Ease

Precious metals traded lower on Tuesday morning as investors shifted towards risk assets.

Gold futures slipped around 0.3 per cent, while silver futures declined approximately 0.6 per cent in early trade.