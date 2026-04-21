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HomeBusinessMutual FundsDalal Street Hopeful Amid US-Iran Tensions, Sensex 200 Points Up, Nifty Over 24,400

Dalal Street Hopeful Amid US-Iran Tensions, Sensex 200 Points Up, Nifty Over 24,400

Geopolitical developments remain the key overhang for markets. While there are indications that talks between Washington and Tehran may resume, the situation continues to be fluid.

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 21 Apr 2026 10:20 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Indian markets opened volatile, influenced by global cues.
  • GIFT Nifty and pre-open signals indicated a positive start.
  • US-Iran tensions create investor caution, limiting directional moves.

Indian equity markets started trading on a volatile note on Tuesday, reflecting a blend of strong global cues and persistent geopolitical uncertainty surrounding the US-Iran situation.

The BSE Sensex rang the opening bell above 78,700, climbing more than 200 points, while the NSE Nifty50 opened the session around 24,400, inching up a little over 50 points, as of 9:15 AM.

GIFT Nifty And Pre-Open Signals

Early signals pointed to a firm undertone, with GIFT Nifty trading at 24,412, up around 80 points.

In the pre-open hour around 9:01 AM, the Sensex was higher by 800.48 points, or 1.02 per cent, at 79,320.78. However, the Nifty indicated caution, slipping 66.35 points, or 0.27 per cent, to 24,298.50.

The gains mirror optimism across global markets, driven by expectations that diplomatic engagement between the US and Iran could still materialise ahead of the ceasefire deadline.

Banking, Infra Stocks Lead Gains

Among Sensex constituents, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, NTPC, InterGlobe Aviation and Adani Ports were among the key gainers, reflecting broad-based buying interest.

On the other hand, IT majors such as Infosys, Tech Mahindra and Tata Consultancy Services, along with UltraTech Cement, faced selling pressure and lagged the broader market.

US-Iran Tensions Keep Investors Cautious

Geopolitical developments remain the key overhang for markets. While there are indications that talks between Washington and Tehran may resume, the situation continues to be fluid.

Iran’s leadership has signalled reluctance to negotiate under pressure, while also hinting at potential escalation. On the other hand, US President Donald Trump has warned of severe consequences if no agreement is reached before the deadline.

This mix of hopeful diplomacy and aggressive rhetoric has kept investors on edge, limiting any sharp directional moves.

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Asian Markets Trade Higher

Equity markets across Asia-Pacific largely advanced in early trade, supported by expectations of renewed negotiations.

South Korea’s Kospi led regional gains, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng also traded in positive territory. However, Australia’s benchmark index edged lower, highlighting uneven sentiment across the region.

FII Selling Continues To Cap Upside

Foreign institutional investors remained net sellers, offloading equities worth Rs 1,059.93 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

Persistent outflows from overseas investors continue to act as a headwind for domestic markets, even as local cues remain supportive.

Oil Prices Ease, But Risks Remain

Crude oil prices slipped marginally, with Brent crude hovering near $95 per barrel as traders assessed mixed signals from West Asia.

Despite the slight decline, supply concerns remain elevated due to disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz, keeping energy markets sensitive to geopolitical developments.

Monday Recap: Markets Ended Flat Amid Volatility

In the previous session, domestic benchmarks ended almost unchanged after a highly volatile trading day. The Sensex closed marginally higher by 26.76 points at 78,520.30, while the Nifty edged up 11.30 points to 24,364.85.

Market sentiment remained cautious as escalating tensions, including disputes over the Strait of Hormuz and rising crude prices, weighed on investor confidence. India VIX surged nearly 10 per cent during the session, signalling a return of volatility amid geopolitical uncertainty.

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Frequently Asked Questions

How did the Indian equity markets open on Tuesday?

Indian equity markets opened on a volatile note. The BSE Sensex climbed over 200 points, and the NSE Nifty50 inched up slightly, reflecting global cues and geopolitical uncertainty.

What is influencing the current market sentiment?

Market sentiment is influenced by a blend of strong global cues and persistent geopolitical uncertainty surrounding the US-Iran situation. Expectations of diplomatic engagement are balanced by aggressive rhetoric.

How are Asian markets performing?

Equity markets across Asia-Pacific are largely advancing, supported by expectations of renewed negotiations between the US and Iran. South Korea's Kospi is leading the gains.

What is the status of oil prices?

Crude oil prices have eased marginally, but supply concerns remain elevated due to disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz, keeping energy markets sensitive.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 21 Apr 2026 09:17 AM (IST)
Tags :
Sensex Stock Market Rupee Oil Prices Nifty US Iran Share Market Today West Asia War
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